MY AMISH HOME: Pigeons in the barn? Get the caution tape

“ The preacher sought to find out acceptable words: and that which was written was upright, even words of truth. The words of the wise are as goads, and as nails fastened by the master of assemblies, which are given from on shepherd. And further, by these, my so, be admonished: of making many books there is no end; and much study is weariness of the flesh. Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man. For God shall bring every work into judgment. With every secret thing, whether it be good, or whether it be evil.” Ecclesiastes 12:10,11,12,13,14

Another Tuesday has come along. Bringing some dreary cloudiness. But I do see a bit of blue sky. Maybe it will clear off. And anyway, today is sister Sarah Ann’s birthday. Happy birthday, Sarah Ann! Just for sake of my wellbeing, I will not mention how many birthdays she’s had. Some of you may know her from “Sarah’s Home Cooking”.

She has always been a superb cook. I feel that is where our daughter Rachel got her knack for baking such good bread. I know she didn’t get it from me. I never had any!

Anyway, this is a cloudy, dreary day. And not a good time to be cloudy and dreary. That always affects my mood. Hard as I try to not let it be like that, it remains that way. And now today was especially bad. I had a lot on my agenda. Its crunch time this week as Sunday, Lord willing, church services will be held here on our little commune. I still have lots to do.

And the railroad guys closed the crossings to the south and to the east of us. Not expecting this, I had to drive way around, through Cadwell actually, to the highway and come in from the west. I came home a whole hour later. I was not a happy camper!

It should be illegal to have both crossings closed at the same time. GRRR!

At least I have my sewing room cleaned up. I called granddaughter Margaret and told her she should see it now. But don’t ask where the stuff went. I probably couldn’t tell her!

Another serious mess is my desk area. I need more room! I wish these organizations would quit asking for more money, sending stuff, even checks, so that you feel guilty for not submitting. When one can barely make ends meet on a very limited income, it creates a burden. And a pile of mail on my desk.

We had such a nice week last week, it spoiled me. I should have got more things done while it was so pleasant. And yet, a certain amount of things needed to be left. Like mowing the yard. And I need to do that before cleaning some windows. This time of year, the grass is so dry and dusty. And the mower blows a lot of dust in through the screens.

I guess now that the sewing room is cleaned up, I don’t need the caution tape. I might need to use it by the storage shed. I don’t believe I will get that cleaned up.

I did get some of the barn cleaned up, hauled out some trash that’s been bugging me for the longest time. We don’t seem to have as many pigeons in the barn so maybe it will stay a little bit cleaner. Not that anyone would actually go out there, but it’s just a good feeling to have it done.

I do think I’ll get through this unscathed as long as I don’t have too many nights like last night. As usual, after midnight, I was dealing with cramps. Not real severe, but still, it woke me up. Once those kind of eased off, the dogs started in. I believe every dog, from the biggest to the littlest was yipping, howling, and barking, on and on and on and...I was beginning to wonder if that hobo was out there.

Finally, about 15 minutes before my alarm goes off, all was quiet. Sigh...I felt like going out there and bark, bark, bark at them!

In closing: Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured---Mark Twain.

How about canning some soup for some good eating this winter.

Chunky Beef Soup

8 pounds ground beef

2 large onions

4 quarts sliced carrots

3 quarts peas

4 quarts chopped potatoes

2 quarts cut green beans

1/4 cup or less salt, divided

2 1/2 gallons of water

4 quarts tomato juice

1/2 cup butter

2 quarts of beef broth

3/4 cup beef base

1 3/4 cups sugar

Salt and pepper

8 cup flour (or maybe less)

Brown ground beef with onion. Cook vegetables individually in salted water until just tender; drain. In a larger pot, heat water, tomato juice, butter, beef broth, beef base and sugar. Add vegetables to soup. Add ground beef along with drippings. Season with salt and pepper to taste. To flour, add enough water to make a smooth paste. Add to boiling soup and stir until thickened. Pour into quart jars and set lids. Cold pack for 2 hours or pressure can at 10 pounds for 40 minutes.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

