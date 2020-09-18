MY AMISH HOME: Please don't eat this recipe

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Keep not thou silence, O God: hold not they peace, and be not still, O God. For lo, thine enemies make a tumult: and they that hate thee have lifted up the head. They have taken crafty counsel against thy hidden ones. They have said, Come, and let us cut them off from being a nation; that the name of Israel may be no more in remembrance." Psalm 83:1, 2, 3, 4, 5

This is Tuesday afternoon as I write. It is an overcast, warmish afternoon. It started out chilly. It seems the mornings are in the upper 50s. I guess it is that time of year. I just hate to see the summer go. It was so fleeting.

Somehow my grandiose plans for the day kind of fell by the wayside. Anyway, I thought I had some!

By the time I got home from work and had my mid-morning guilt-free go-to snack of rice cake, peanut butter and jelly, and a cup of hot energy tea, I had to look around to see if I could find any get up and go. I do believe it got up and went, leaving no forwarding address. It even seemed the energy tea was just, well, hot tea.

So I guess I have to start from scratch. Or whatever! I wrote my community news (or newsless, if you will!) letter. Then I decided to do my laundry. It doesn't take long and I figured it might clear my mind and get me back on track.