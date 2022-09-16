MY AMISH HOME: Problems with the green stuff!

“For the people shall dwell in Zion at Jerusalem: thou shalt weep no more: he will be very gracious unto thee at the voice of thy cry; when he shall hear it, he will answer thee. And though the Lord give you the bread of adversity, and the water of affliction, yet shall not thy teachers be removed into a corner anymore, but thine eyes shall see thy teachers. And thine ears shall hear a word behind thee, saying, “this is the way, walk ye in it, and when ye turn to the right hand, and when ye turn to the left.” – Isaiah 30: 19, 20, 21

Another week has rolled around. It’s already and the second full week of September. We have had so many nice days. Sometimes, evenings at dusk, I just want to sit outside and soak up the nice! Or go on a bike ride or walk around the square. But since Erwin can’t do that, I don’t either.

And yes, here we are, well into September. The crops are losing their green and getting rustle-y dry and brown.

I heard some farmers are already picking corn. Sigh…

And speaking of losing green, we are losing a different green. That green stuff one needs to live, you know, and I’m not talking of veggies.

I’m talking about the papery stuff. I guess we aren’t actually losing it, but getting rid of a lot all at once. Things all came crashing this week.

First off I had a toothache all weekend. I lost part of a filling, not doing something about it right away. Now it’s starting to hurt. I went to the dentist and he said it is rotten to the core. I think he meant the tooth and not me! Anyway, it needs to be removed surgically.

Maybe I’ll lose weight now, as it does hurt to chew. Of course I could do milkshakes, but those aren’t conducive to losing weight now, are they?

Yesterday (Monday) things really crashed. My spinner spun out, spewing more water out of the bottom than out of the spout, making whining noises (and so did I), then it just quit. Fortunately, I had a back-up spinner.

I was charging tool batteries with the inverter on the solar battery, then the inverter squealed (I didn’t then). I had drained that battery of power, not enough sunshine. Since I was washing, I hooked the chargers up to the generator, then that thing decided it can’t handle charging two batteries, the washing machine and the spinner. OK, I disconnected the chargers until I was done washing. I still couldn’t charge more than one battery at the time and the sun didn’t shine enough, so I left it.

This morning when I wanted to start the generator to charge batteries, it wouldn’t run. Grrrr! Now what? I took it in to Power Plus. They can’t fix it. Now what? They gave me a loaner until I decide what to do. Maybe I should just go with a washboard. And kerosene lamps. Perish the thought!

Oh my! This letter sounds complaining and whiny. I didn’t mean to, just saying the way it is. One can’t always have smooth sailing, but wouldn’t we like to. No, we wouldn’t get strong that way.

Now that today has been really sunny, the solar battery is back on the job, so that helps.

But it is really kind of difficult to be cheerful when your mouth hurts and you think you’re hungry and can’t chew. And it will be weeks before I can even get in for a consultation before removing the offending tooth.

Oh well, we have many blessings. One of the greatest is we could go to church Sunday and we had a very refreshing shower, although it delayed our services about 15 minutes. Church was held in a metal shed. Just as the services were about to begin, we got a deluge. It rained hard. And in a metal shed, well, it was loud! So we waited until it let up, although it still rained. But it was kind of cozy, singing with the accompaniment of rain on the roof.

But I guess my mom didn’t find it so cozy. She sat right under a leak in the roof. We moved her.

In closing: Always put away eight hours of the day for working and eight hours for sleeping, and make sure they aren’t the same hours.

Since pumpkins are coming in, how about this dessert?

Layered Pumpkin Dessert

2 cups cinnamon graham crackers, crushed

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup sugar

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

16 oz. Cool Whip, divided

2 (3 oz.) boxes instant pudding, vanilla or cheesecake

1 1/2 cups milk

2 cups pumpkin

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

Chopped nuts, optional