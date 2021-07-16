MY AMISH HOME: Proper mixing makes up to par bars

“Now we beseech you, brethren, by the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, and by our gathering together unto him. That ye be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as from us, as that the day of Christ is at hand. Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there comes a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition.” 2 Thessalonians 2:1,2,3

We’ve had an assortment of weather today, hazy, cloudy, a stray shower. Now the sun is breaking through here and there. I saw part of a rainbow yesterday evening. It looked so pretty with the pastel colors and fluffy white clouds.

It seems to rain so easily these days. Yesterday (Monday) I really did need to do laundry. I should have done it when I got back in the morning. But it looked kind of rainy, so I chose to wait until I got back at noon. But then it looked worse.

So we ate a bit of lunch and I took a short power nap, thought the weather looked better and decided to wash at least the clothes. I was doing the last load and it started sprinkling. So I stopped everything, brought in what I had hung out. We had a pretty good shower then.

I decided to get some of my things ready for the mail and about 3 p.m. I thought it looked like it was clearing, so... to the laundry room I went, hung out the stuff that hadn’t dried and washed the towels and rags. I wasn’t quite done and... it started sprinkling again. But it didn’t amount to much, all the stuff dried. I was glad I got it done. My “to do” list for today didn’t need laundry thrown into the mix.

I finally got the bars made to take to the couple that has a baby. And as usual, they were under par (the bars, not the couple.) I goofed. Of course. They are still good, just not like they are supposed to be. Instead of mixing my peanut butter and honey in with the melted marshmallows, I mixed it in with the dry ingredients, then poured the melted marshmallows over everything and mixed it. This caused the chocolate chips to melt. Sigh. They are still good, just, well, not really fit to go visiting. Kind of like the girls when they were little. (Not really.)

So now this afternoon, I guess I will still take them over. I again have an appointment at Willowtree. So before I do that, I can deliver the bars. It is only a little farther than Willowtree.

I’m hoping I can bike but the sky still looks kind of weepy. If I take the buggy, I’m prone to take a snack to help break the monotony.

When I to get hubby today, I was scrounging from a snack. Then thought about that I had some graham crackers left from the bars I made. I figured that would be OK. Way back in the day, when I was a little girl, that was our snack. Along with plain old soda crackers. No fancy cheese crackers or even dressed up pretzels. Or plain ones. We would sandwich a graham cracker between two soda crackers. Or occasionally, we’d have soft sugar cookies (church cookies) and sandwich those between two soda crackers. We did sweet and salty long before it became popular and on the store shelves in various forms.

Remember when soda crackers were a big square made of four little squares? That was LONG ago. Am I old or what??

We’ve had a wren or two out here for several days now. Earlier we had one, but then it left for a while. But now there are two of them. They sing and sing so cheerily in spite of the dreariness of the weather. I need to follow their example. And to be thankful. The other Sunday the minister touched on being thankful. Not For but In all things.

I had gotten up kinda of grouchy (kind of??) anyway, it was Sunday morning and I could have slept late, but the dogs were barking, barking, barking, way early. Grrr! I finally got up. I was having leg cramps.

After hearing the sermon, I decided to be thankful that I have legs and that I can feel the cramps. As for the dogs, I was thankful I had ears that could hear them bark. Focus on the good.

In closing: Yawning is usually the act of a person inadvertently opening his mouth when he wishes others would close theirs.

Have you had a breakfast casserole recently? Lately? Does this mean the same thing? Anyway, you can have this if you wish.

Breakfast Casserole

½ pound sausage

1 cup sweet onion, chopped

6 eggs, lightly beaten

4 cups shredded hash browns (fresh or frozen)

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

1½ cups small curd cottage cheese

2 tablespoons fresh chives, minced (or 1 tablespoon dried)

½ teaspoon pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a skillet, fry sausage and onion together until meat is no longer pink. Drain. In a large bowl, mix together eggs, hash browns, cheeses, cottage cheese, chives and pepper, then stir in sausage mixture. Pour into a greased 8-by-8 inch pan. Bake uncovered for 40 to 45 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Can also be fixed the night before and refrigerated, then baked the next morning. Allow 15 more minutes for baking if refrigerated.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

