MY AMISH HOME:Real friends help friends move

We stopped at Shady Crest for one of their delicious sandwiches. If you haven't tried those yet, you've missed out!

Last week we were at Beachy's Bulk Foods. We got a sandwich there. Same store, second verse! Yes! They are just as good. Just try one next time you are there.

We thought it could easily become habit forming!

So now today, I am once again multi-tasking. I already put one batch of grapes through the steamer. I have to wait until I get back from picking hubby up at the workshop before I start another batch.

I want to make jelly, too, but don't have all my ingredients. Since I'll be doing sugar free, it will be a little different. I'm kind of excited about trying it. I hope it will work out. I love making jelly.

Last week our mom, sis Louise, Barb's mother-in-law Maggie and I helped Barb pack for their move to their new place. In the afternoon when we were through, or rather, when we quit, we went to see their new place.

Oh my! It is nice! A dream place! I hadn't been there but once, then the house was only a skeleton, but now it is mostly finished. Well, there is still quite a bit to do, but the main things are done. Anyway, enough to be livable.