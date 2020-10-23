MY AMISH HOME: Remember to stop and smell the laundry

"Finally, brethren, pray for us, that the word of the Lord may have free course, and be glorified from unreasonable and wicked men: for all men have not faith. But the Lord is faithful, who shall stablish you, and keep you from evil. And we have confidence in the Lord touching you and will do the things which we command you. And the Lord direct your hearts into the love of God, and into the patient waiting of Christ." -- 1 Thessalonians 3:1, 2, 3, 4, 5

We are having a typical fall day — cool, cloudy and breezy. We did have some sun around noon. It was deliciously warm. But the clouds have taken over once again.

Ah, me! Here it is, the afternoon half gone and I am only just beginning with my writing. I really wonder if I have a story to tell!

My morning flew by on wings, I did my laundry first. It didn’t look very conducive to a happy laundry day. But it turned out otherwise. That is one good thing about cooler weather; the laundry smells so much fresher. I just wanted to bury my nose is the towels and absorb that fresh smell. It was breezy enough that they were really soft.

But, still, I prefer the summer sun! But I can’t have it all year, now can I?