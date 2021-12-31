MY AMISH HOME: Riding into town on an elephant of a horse

“The field is the world; the good seed are the children of the kingdom; but the tares are the children of the wicked one. The enemy that sowed them is the devil; the harvest is the end of the world: and the reapers are the angels. As therefore the tares are gathered and burned in the fire; so shall it be at the end of this world. The Son of Man shall send forth his angels and they shall gather out of his kingdom all things that offend, and them which do iniquity; and shall cast them into the furnace of fire…” – Matthew 13:38, 39, 40, 41, 42

The year of our Lord 2021 is fast drawing to a close. And today, on this Tuesday, it is dismal with heavy clouds releasing a wintry mix of rain, snow and sleet. Although, you almost had to be outside to experience the snow — or in a buggy and see it on your horse’s back end, which I was.

It seems brighter out, but still too much cloud cover, so our solar panel isn’t charging. On my way to get Erwin at the workshop, it was thundering and lightning.

Yeah, weather like this makes me want to pack up and head for the sunny south. I wouldn’t mind winter so much if I wouldn’t have to leave every day. Or then if our horse wouldn’t be old and senile. Some days he’s fine and next, you never know what dumb stunt he’s going to do.

It really gets on my nerves. Oh well…enough whining.

I hope everyone had a good Christmas and had lots of goodies to eat. We sure did. Seems like everyone outdid themselves.

It was so precious, when we were sitting around the table singing, our great-grandson Jamin, almost three, going on ten, he didn’t know all the words but he was right on tune.

Last Saturday, being Christmas Day, I had to do some of my cleaning on Friday. And Friday being the day before Christmas, I didn’t really have a way in to town, and not wanting to take temperamental, unstable Diamond, I borrowed son-in-law Lloyd’s horse. He’s a big elephant of a horse, certainly not a thing of beauty, but he is good.

It was so relaxing to drive him. I’d like to just keep him but he is too big. I have to stand on my tip toes to rein him up. I don’t think I could get the harness on him.

I had to go get Diamond shod yesterday. Last week I happened to think, I wonder when my next appointment is. I couldn’t find my card. The one on the fridge (my bulletin board) had Dec. 8. Surely I did that one, right? But…I couldn’t find another card. So I called the horseshoer. Yes, I had you down for Dec. 8 and you didn’t show up.

Oh! My! How could I forget? What happened to December?

Anyway, I went. After the horseshoer, I went to Clearview Fabrics and Books. I was wanting a certain book but she didn’t have it. So I left without buying anything. Can you believe it?

From there I went to Beachy’s Bulk Foods. I didn’t leave there without buying anything. Oh my, no. The things that jumped into my cart. Fresh doughnuts. Those things are so fit. I had some necessities, too.

Hey! The clouds are breaking up. Yes. The sun is out. Wonderful.

This week is school vacation so my afternoons are free.

Last week one day, I brought Lauranna home with me as her mom wasn’t going to be home when Lauranna gets out of school.

Lauranna’s mom asked if that is OK with me. I told her I have no problems with it if Lauranna doesn’t. She didn’t. Matter of fact, she was excited about it, coming to my house and chatting with me.

Actually, her mom wondered how it would go with two chatterboxes together. What? Whatever made her think I’m a chatterbox?

Anyway, it was fun.

In closing: One of the very nicest things in the world is the way we stop whatever it is we are doing and devote our attention to eating.

Want a light and tasty and simple snack for your New Year’s Eve party or whenever? This one is delicious.

Snack Mix

1 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

2 bags popped snacks

1 bag pretzels

2 boxes Teddy Grahams

Melt butter and brown sugar together. Mix snacks and pour butter mixture over snacks. Place in a roaster and bake at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes, stirring every ten minutes.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

