MY AMISH HOME: Running down the daily mail

“Wherefore gird up the loins of your mind, be sober, and hope to the end of grace that is to be brought unto you at the revelation of Jesus Christ, as obedient children, not fashioning yourselves according to the former lusts in your ignorance. But as he which hath called you is holy, so be ye holy in all manner of conversation; Because it is written, Be Ye Holy; For I am Holy. And if ye call on the Father, who without respect of persons judgeth according to every man’s work, pass the time of your sojourning here in fear.” – 1 Peter 2:13, 14, 15, 16, 17

Well, it’s winter, I guess. Or we have a cold spring. It’s just like having a warm winter, only a warm winter always is, or seems better than a cold, blustery spring. I think I should go to the garden. It’s time, isn’t it? But it’s so cold. Then I think of Proverbs 20:4: The sluggard will not plow by reason of the cold. Am I a sluggard? I don’t want to be.

But you know what? Warm weather will get here. Isn’t it great that we can depend on God?

The grass is really getting green in spite of the cold weather. And here and there I’ve seen some daffodils braving the cold to lift their sunny faces. And Diamond is actually shedding his winter hair. So yeah, warm weather. Aren't those beautifully comforting words? But yes, warm weather is coming.

And today, when all I wanted to do was curl up under my comfy throw with coffee and a book, I had to go get my horses’ tires rotated.

Well, I guess they weren’t rotated, just his hoofs trimmed and the shoes reset. So now he’s good for another several hundred miles or so.

I just couldn’t believe it was already that time again. Those appointments seem to come about as fast as Tuesdays.

Anyway, when I was going to the road that I really don’t like, on the way to the horseshoer, it seems so narrow and sort of rounded, the edges very uneven and big potholes along the edge, anyway, it takes me to a railroad crossing that, again, I really do dislike.

Some of you may know it, back by Eli Schlabach’s corner, the crossing has no arms because of the way the roads are. Anyway, in all the time I’ve been going that route, I can’t recall that I ever had to wait on a train.

This morning the lights were flashing. A groan, low whine, or maybe a growl emitted from within my being. I don’t wanna wait here…on a train!

One buggy and a truck were ahead of me. The buggy slowed, then went on, the truck the same. I got up there and thought, “Ooh, this is scary!” But I couldn’t see a train anywhere.

I kept on going. I thought my heart was clanging really hard against my ribcage. Then I realized it was just the bells on the track.

I went on across. Whew! That was scary!

So I guess the lights were malfunctioning.

So now I have to leave off here, take some mail to the box then get ready to go get my little girl from school.

I’m back and it is truly windy and cold. Before I left to get Lauranna, I took my mail out to the box and had a surprise. The mail had already gone. As I got our mail out of the box, part of the paper went flying. I took off after it, across our hayfield and halfway across the neighbor’s field. I retrieved one part but the rest just kept going. I gave up. I probably could have followed it all the way to the highway. Anyway, it was just the want ads. I didn’t want to buy a puppy anyway.

I need to get this done so I can maybe still clear out some clutter. I did get the pillow shams done. So that is one thing I can mark off the list. But this painting thing, it just looks overwhelming. Where will I put all this stuff? So far, only one bookcase is emptied. And actually, that’s not completely empty.

And my sewing room, it almost gives me seizures! Well, it’s not really that bad, but still. I just don’t know. Where should I start?

Ahh, me. Maybe I’ll just go on my recliner, cover up and give it some deep thought.

In closing: Some people have a keen sense of right and wrong, but no sense whatsoever of right and left.

How about this for a coffee break?

Gooey Butter Cake

1 box yellow cake mix

1 stick of butter, softened

1 egg

1 (8 oz.) cream cheese, room temperature

2 large eggs

1 Tsp. vanilla

1 stick of butter, melted

3 1/2 cups powdered sugar

Optional: mini chocolate chips

Mix the first three ingredients and spread in a greased cake pan. Mix remaining ingredients and spread on top of crust mixture. Bake 40 minutes at 359 degrees. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. And chocolate chips, if desired.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.