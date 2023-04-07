“The Lord is nigh unto all them that call upon him, to all that call upon him in truth. He will fulfill the desire of them that fear him: he also will hear their cry, and will save them. The Lord preserveth all them that love him: but all the wicked will he destroy. My mouth shall speak the praise of the Lord: and let all flesh bless his holy name for ever and ever.” – Psalm 145: 18, 19, 20, 21

It is now April and we did have a shower. Well, more like a mist over the land this morning. It was seriously dreary. But now with some leftover March wind, it has blown the clouds away and dried off the walks. And it is warm. Yes!

Yesterday we had a foretaste of summer. A clear, summer blue sky with fluffy white clouds. It was warm. Ahh! How I loved it. It wasn’t quite as windy as it is today.

I had to go get Diamond’s shoes rotated yesterday. Well, not really rotated, but he had a hoof trimming and maybe he did get a couple of new shoes.

My appointment is always such that I can’t come home and then go, so I have some time to fritter away until my appointment. So I went to Clearview Fabrics. I didn’t really need anything, but I like to browse through her store, take inventory, if you will.

I saw something I really wanted, a new item. I stared at it awhile, weighing the pros and cons. I finally decided I can live without it. It is a battery operated, with remote, message board. You write your message, turn on the light. It is back-lit by color-changing lights. It really gets your attention. But … sigh …

I also like to visit with Elmina, the store owner. I was actually almost late for my appointment.

Isn’t that how it goes, you don’t have much time, so you hurry, you have plenty of time and end up being almost late? Anyway, that is how it is with me.

And then I did this really lame, air-headed thing. When I picked up Erwin at the workshop, we came home and he wanted to get off the buggy, he was like, where’s my cane?

Oh no! I must have left it outside the door at the workshop instead of putting it on the buggy when Erwin got on.

Well, I must go back and get it, but first I got another cane, totally unsafe, it doesn’t even have a base on it.

I got him in the house OK, then I went back to the workshop and there it was, patiently waiting, but somewhat sadly for being left behind.

Last week was a real bummer. I had so looked forward to helping clean granddaughter Julia’s house on Thursday. But Wednesday evening I got sick. Stomach flu, I guess. And yes, it was bad. But Thursday morning I thought I felt better, but no, after a few episodes, I decide I’m better off at home. So, I stayed home. And you know what? They could actually clean without me.

Saturday morning it was cold, but I thought it might warm up so I made tentative plans to go to the fish fry.

Well, it didn’t warm up. It got colder and windy. When I got home a little before noon, I decided it was too cold and windy. We had planned to go with daughter Rachel and Lloyd, so I let them know we won’t go.

But in the afternoon when I went out to clean the barn, I thought it wasn’t quite as cold and I really did want to go. Somehow often it doesn’t bother me. I’m well-satisfied at home, but knowing that Lloyds were going, I really did want to go along.

I hadn’t realized they had Jamin and Janae, their grandchildren, but Rachel said it’s no problem, we can go. With my mom along, it was kind of full, but it was OK.

We were early enough to be ahead of the main large crowd.

In spite of two fryers breaking down, I think they had six, they fed around 900. They did get the other fryers going again.

That was nothing like feeding 5,000 with a few fish and a couple loaves of bread. And Jesus didn’t even have a fryer.

We haven’t been to a fish fry or any benefits for several years. I couldn’t believe the people. It was like, when did they get so old? Or when did their children get so big?

And you know what? I bet they thought the same about us. When did we get so old looking?

In closing: Faith makes things possible, not easy.

How about these muffins for your lunch, break, or just because.

Doughnut Muffins

3/4 cup butter, softened

2/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 1/4 cups milk

1 tsp. vanilla

3 cups flour

2 1/2 tsps. baking powder

3/4 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. baking soda

Coating:

1 cup coarse sugar

1 Tblsp. cinnamon

1/3 cup butter, melted

Preheat oven to 350. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually beat in milk and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, salt, nutmeg, cinnamon and baking soda. Add to creamed mixture, stir until just moistened.

Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool five minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.