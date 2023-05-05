“Comfort ye, comfort ye my people, saith your God. The voice of him that crieth in the wilderness, prepare ye the way of the Lord, and make straight in the desert a highway for our God. Every valley shall be exalted, and every mountain and hill shall be made low: and the crooked shall be made straight, and the rough places plain: And the glory of God shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together: for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it.” – Isaiah 40: 1, 3, 4, 5

It’s May and it’s cold. Shouldn’t it be warm? And the wind, it almost seems like March. Maybe when the Spirea is done blooming it will warm up. It seems like the flowering trees didn’t bloom as long or heartily as other years. Maybe they were frost bitten.

According to the forecast in the paper, Thursday is supposed to be fairly warm. Then Friday, cool or cold with some rain.

Boo hoo. I was hoping for the picture perfect day. You know, blue sky with a few white clouds, just a pleasant wafting of a gentle breeze and warm temperatures. Am I asking for a lot? Who do I think we are? Privileged characters?

Yeah, I wish. No, in all reality, just a pleasant warm day for granddaughter Julia’s wedding.

We’ve looked forward to this event for quite some time, worked hard, at least the others have, worked hard, me, not so much. Just slaved and obsessed over Mom’s and my dress.

Today I had planned to go help prep the chicken for grilling, but that didn’t happen.

During the night, Erwin had such back pain that he couldn’t walk. I had to use the wheelchair to get him to the bathroom.

This morning he was somewhat better. He figured he’d be alright while I go do my cleaning job.

When I got home, he was quite a bit better. I had these worse-case scenarios going through my head of not being able to go to the wedding. Unthinkable. How sad that would be.

Anyway, I had a little more time at home since he didn’t go to work. Then I, of course, didn’t have to leave at noon.

That’s always a welcome break, but not if he’s sick or somehow not able.

On Sunday afternoon, the Plank siblings all went to sis Barb and Elmer Gingerichs for an early summer to help our mom celebrate her 95th birthday.

We were all there. Plus our adopted siblings, Steve and Nancy Gates. We do enjoy them.

The grandchildren then came later to share in the cake and ice cream.

Not all the grandchildren could be there. Our daughter Cynthia and Freeman Miller and their Aaron Joel and Amy of Dale, Illinois came for the event.

Our mom’s youngest great grandchild Kyla, three months, and her mom, Carli Plank, were there. Of course, she stole the show. She is such a cuddly, adorable little miss…Kyla, not Carli. No offense, Carli.

I believe everyone had a good time. If the noise level was any indication, then yes, everyone had a great time.

Yes, we Planks do loud really well.

This past Saturday I went over to HCK West Building to “help” set the wedding tables. I didn’t do much actual setting. Setting wedding tables is down to a science these days.

The tables are measured, so many inches per setting and marked, etc, etc.

But with our equipped wedding trailers, it is fairly easy. Everything is so organized, each set of plates, glasses, coffee cups, tableware, serving spoons, etc. has its place in a specially designed box, that is marked.

Yes, someone much smarter than I am thought this stuff all out. It took a lot of figuring, a lot of headwork, it almost makes me dizzy, just thinking about it.

The bridal table is beautiful. So different from years ago.

My closing is somewhat lengthy, but I did want to use it. I “borrowed” it from F.D. Miller’s bulletin board.

"If you really want to be like Jesus…

Be the one to stay when everyone else walks away

Be the one who forgives even when it’s undeserved

Be the one to show grace when everyone else is casting stones

Be the one to show love even if they betray you

Because that’s who Jesus is!"

I think the evenings might still be cool enough to serve this soup.

Creamy White Chili

1 Tblsp. vegetable oil

1 lb. boneless, skinless, chicken breast, cubed

1 onion, chopped

14 oz. chicken broth

2 (15.8 oz.) cans Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed

2 (4.5 oz.) cans chopped green chilies, undrained

1 1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

8 oz. container sour cream

1 cup whipping cream

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese or Pepper Jack

Garnish: Cilantro sprigs

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat; add chicken and onion. Sauté 10 minutes or until chicken is done; set aside. Combine broth, beans, chiles and seasonings in a large Dutch oven. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Add chicken mixture; reduce heat and simmer 30 minutes. Add sour cream and whipping cream, stirring well. Top each serving with shredding cheese; garnish if desired.