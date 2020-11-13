MY AMISH HOME: Sewing can be a most dreaded task

Maybe he wanted to help Grandma get ready for church and thought he’d start in the pantry.

Jamin in the pantry…what is in this jug? I can’t lift it but the cap comes off. Wonder what it smells like? Hmm…kinda oily. Now I can’t get the cap back on right. Oops! It tipped over.

Oh my, now what? Well, I don’t think Grandma had mopped the floor yet. I better go while the goings good and find another occupation. Ho Hum, all in a day’s work!

This is now after lunch. I brought hubby home, we had a bit of lunch, he’s never very hungry and I could eat a bear (a small one)! I then decided to do laundry. It was quite windy, but what if it’s worse tomorrow. Anyway, with my lines on patio, it isn’t so bad.

I think I was actually procrastinating from getting this done. I can’t leave it at the library tomorrow (Wednesday) anyway as they are closed for Veteran’s Day.

One would have thought yesterday (Monday) was Veteran’s Day. The mail didn’t go and didn’t go and didn’t go.

I had a big stack of mail and two letters that really needed to go since the mail really won’t go Wednesday.