MY AMISH HOME: Silver bells and taco shells, all in a row...

“Therefore we ought to give the more earnest heed to the things which we have heard, lest at any time we should let them slip. For if the word spoken by angels was steadfast, and every transgression and disobedience received a just recompense of reward; how shall we escape if we neglect so great salvation; which at the first began to be spoken by the Lord, and was confirmed unto us by them that heard him." – Hebrews 2: 1, 2, 3

I changed my schedule in taking hubby to work. I go an hour later but I can’t seem to get out of the habit of rising early. So now, it being way early, I have the privilege of enjoying a beautiful moonlit, quiet morning. That is a bonus of getting up early. And it looks like we’ll have another gorgeous day.

Last week was really dreary and drizzly. Especially dreary since husband Erwin was unable to go to work. Just knowing he didn’t feel good made me feel bad.

But by Friday he seemed to be almost back to his normal self. Having all day warm sunshine went a long way in feeling better.

I got a lot done. I deep cleaned our bedroom, washed the curtains and the bedding, cleaned the windows. I didn’t get quite finished as I wanted to go do my cleaning job.

Erwin felt well enough to go along so that made the day even better.