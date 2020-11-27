MY AMISH HOME: Sittin' on a buggy, cinnamon roll in hand

Well, OK, coffee and a cinnamon roll. Oh my! That roll was the best! I mean, it was so moist and good! But, what a letdown! The coffee was barely lukewarm! To enjoy a cinnamon roll with coffee, the coffee needs to be hot! I guess I could have gone back and asked for hot coffee. Probably I was too lazy.

So now this is the week of Thanksgiving 2020. Of course, by the time this hits the paper, it will be history. But, anyway, it seems to me every day should be Thanksgiving Day. We have so much to be thankful for.

One thing, maybe not the most important but still, in our everyday living, it does take high priority. And that is, that toilet paper is back on the shelves. What I can’t figure out is why does it have to be of lesser quality than it was before? Couldn’t they just make it like they always have?

But, anyway, we have toilet paper.

Our family, my siblings, etc., sometimes I think we thrive on trying to solve the world’s problems. As if! One very weighty (chuckle!) subject that we discussed recently was how toilet paper should be put on the holder. Some thought it should roll off the front, others thought it should roll down the back. Brother Marx figured it doesn’t matter as long as it rolls.

In which, he is probably right.