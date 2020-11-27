MY AMISH HOME: Sittin' on a buggy, cinnamon roll in hand

“Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is. And be not drunk with wine, wherein is excess; but be filled with the spirit; Speaking to yourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs and making melody in your heart to the Lord; Giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our lord Jesus Christ; Submitting yourselves one to another in the fear of God.” – Ephesians 5:17, 18, 19, 20, 21
Ahh! November is winding down. How can it be? Already! And we’ve had such beautifully pleasant weather! Today was mostly cloudy, we had some rain early. Then also some sunshine, enough to get some batteries charged. And on the whole, quite pleasant.
It was almost tempting to go do laundry but I was gone all morning and I had this epistle to write. So, surprisingly, I did not give in to temptation.
I had a horse shoeing appointment this morning so I had a lot of time to squander. (That sounds better than “wasting,” doesn’t it? I thought so.)
Anyway, after the shoeing was done, I had some over an hour before it was time to pick up Erwin. Even before my appointment, after I was done cleaning, I had time to waste. Err … squander. I let Diamond go even slower than normal, if that’s possible without just stopping! I was still way early. On the way back I decided to stop at Heartland Delis and grab a cup of coffee, then just sit on the buggy ‘till it was time to go.
Well, OK, coffee and a cinnamon roll. Oh my! That roll was the best! I mean, it was so moist and good! But, what a letdown! The coffee was barely lukewarm! To enjoy a cinnamon roll with coffee, the coffee needs to be hot! I guess I could have gone back and asked for hot coffee. Probably I was too lazy.
So now this is the week of Thanksgiving 2020. Of course, by the time this hits the paper, it will be history. But, anyway, it seems to me every day should be Thanksgiving Day. We have so much to be thankful for.
One thing, maybe not the most important but still, in our everyday living, it does take high priority. And that is, that toilet paper is back on the shelves. What I can’t figure out is why does it have to be of lesser quality than it was before? Couldn’t they just make it like they always have?
But, anyway, we have toilet paper.
Our family, my siblings, etc., sometimes I think we thrive on trying to solve the world’s problems. As if! One very weighty (chuckle!) subject that we discussed recently was how toilet paper should be put on the holder. Some thought it should roll off the front, others thought it should roll down the back. Brother Marx figured it doesn’t matter as long as it rolls.
In which, he is probably right.
We had a letter from our granddaughter in New York. I would so like to get reacquainted with our great-grandson. He will be two in March and is quite the little farmer boy.
The other day he comes in covered in manure. She strips him down to his shirt, Pamper, and socks. He didn’t have any clean pants left.
After awhile, she sees him head out to the shop like that but he had put on his stocking cap! Hope it wasn’t a cold day!
She says he inherited his great, great grandpa Plank’s clumsiness. That would be my dad. I don’t like to say he was clumsy, but yes, something. We always said he could trip over a toy in the next room.
Mary Lorene says that is how Alex is, if nothing else, he’ll trip over his own feet.
In closing: To get your money’s worth, you should buy doughnuts with small holes.
Is it still Pumpkin Everything? You may want to try this recipe.
Support Local Journalism
Pumpkin Fruitcake
1 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup shortening
2 eggs
2 1/2 cups flour
2 Tsps. Baking soda
2 Tsps. Cinnamon
1 Tsp. ground cloves
1 Tsp. nutmeg
1/4 Tsp. salt
15 ounces cooked pumpkin
1 cup raisins
1 cup chopped nuts
1 cup chopped maraschino cherries
In a large bowl, mix sugars, shortening and eggs. Combine flour, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and salt. Alternate between adding dry ingredients and pumpkin to sugar mixture. Beat on low until well-mixed. Fold in raisins, nuts and cherries. Pour into greased and floured Bundt pan or two bread pans. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes; remove from pan.
Glaze
Powdered sugar
1 cup lemon juice
Add enough powdered sugar to lemon juice to make a thick syrup that can be poured over warm cake. Cut several slits in cake so syrup can soak in. Let cool before serving.
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.
Make your house a home
For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now!