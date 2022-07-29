MY AMISH HOME: So hot the beans cook in the bucket

“Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools. And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and four-footed beasts, and creeping things. Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonor their own bodies between themselves. Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed forever. Amen." – Romans 1: 22, 23, 24, 25

Today is a rather gloomy, dreary, misty day. It was 63 degrees this morning. In February that would be warm, but this morning I got out my sweatshirt. In July. But at least it’s a break from last Friday and Saturday. Oh my. Saturday was really, really warm. When I got home at noon, the weather station showed a 128 heat index. That’s a tad warm.

I should have gone out and picked beans but I was afraid they would cook in the bucket before I was done. Well, not actually. I just didn’t have the energy.

I finally did muster up enough energy to do my laundry. I like to get at least the cleaning rags done, but usually I do all of it.

Other than that, I just plain didn’t do much else. Except I had to fix a snack for Sunday afternoon.

The group of girls I was with in our teen years, there are 12 of us, we wanted to go to Raymond and Marlene Miller’s house for their 70th birthdays.

We had an afternoon coffee break and finger foods.

We are now all 70, except some are already 71. It was good to visit with all of them again. We just don’t get together very often. Everyone has their own commitments and families.

We are having mail carrier issues right now. I don’t know, did our regular resign or what? But a week ago, the carrier went before lunch. That never happens. Then the next day it was way after 5 p.m. It got somewhat better the rest of the week.

Then yesterday it was 7 p.m. Woah. I had given up. I had mail in the box so I went out and brought that in.

Then around 6:30-6:45 I saw a carrier at Lloyds’ box. I figured it would take 30-40 minutes before the mail would come to our box. I’d have time to take it back out. But … I had already taken off my boot. Do I really want to put it back on? No. I’ll be very careful and just go without. Then, of course, the mail did go. So back out I went. Very carefully.

Whew. Nothing happened … it didn’t hurt.

So this morning I eyed that boot with some trepidation. You, I told it, are getting a vacation. I am heartily tired of you. I put my other shoe on, who had been feeling quite abandoned and left out by this time.

I was fine (mostly). It is still two weeks before I see the doctor. I do believe my foot is healed (mostly). I’ll try to behave and not do anything too stupid.

I did pick the beans yesterday afternoon. I got two buckets full. I am canning those today for daughter Cynthia of Dale, IL. Granddaughters Margaret and Regina are planning to come Friday and Saturday for the school meetings. They want a bed Friday night. I have a few things I want to get done before then, so the place will look a little more presentable and I won’t have to be embarrassed.

If I get this missive out of the way, I can maybe still clean out and defrost at least one refrigerator. I also have to make a casserole for tomorrow. We have a workday planned by granddaughter Brenda. I thought I might take a breakfast casserole. No, not that. Then I happened to remember, potluck potatoes. Yes. I cooked the potatoes while getting ready to can the beans. I should have cooked an extra potato. I ate almost a whole one with salt and butter. I do love potatoes. Any way, except rotten.

I did make the peach cream pie. The recipe was in last week. I should have made it before submitting the recipe. I would have suggested unless you really, really like nutmeg, OK, but if not either use cinnamon or none at all. Nutmeg…ick.

In closing: You don’t have to attend every argument you are invited to.

How about a popcorn snack for Sunday afternoon? This is good. We had some Sunday afternoon.

Cheddar Popcorn

3 cups oil

1 cup sugar

2 cups cheddar cheese powder

2 cups popcorn kernels