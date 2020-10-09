MY AMISH HOME: Some other horse would upset the buggy!

He is not classy nor does he have an impressive pedigree a mile long, but he is good!

The other day when I backed away from the hitching rack in Arthur, he somehow managed to fall on his side. Oh no! What to do? Well, I needed to get him unhitched but the harness was pulled so tight I almost didn't have the strength to get the snaps loose.

I just prayed for help. Then the thought crossed my mind, "Where is Lester?" Just minutes before Erwin had been visiting with Lester Hershberger as Lester was on his way to his truck. And sure enough, Lester heard the commotion and came to see what happened.

He helped me get Diamond unhitched, rolled the buggy out of the way. We waited a little bit, then Diamond decides he can get up. We checked him over, nothing seemed to be amiss, so Lester helped me get him hitched up again and we went on our way. Praise the Lord! I was so glad for Lester's help and that Diamond took everything calmly.

