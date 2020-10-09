MY AMISH HOME: Some other horse would upset the buggy!

"Bretren, I count not myself to to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press to the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus. Let us therefore, as many as be perfect, be thus minded: and if in anything ye be otherwise minded, God shall reveal even this unto you." Philippians 3:13, 14, 15.
Another really nice day but I just had a message that really put a cloud over my head. I totally, completely, forgot my horseshoeing appointment that I had this morning. Now I have to go this afternoon. It really wrecked my schedule. Oh well!
Anyway, we now had a hard frost but today is actually quite warm by now. But I do believe the frost took the stuff left in the gardens.
Not that I had anything left in ours except a lone pepper plant and a couple of ground cherry plants.
But I noticed tomato plants along the way looking quite droopy.
Progress is being made on the addition to Shady Crest. I can hardly wait to see what they will do to an already great facility!
County Line Road is getting to be quite the road. When people around here talk about "online" shopping, you can surmise they are travelling the "County Line."
Speaking of progress being made, I was made aware last week of how far our way of life has progressed in the last few years.
Too much, too fast, but don't get me started.
Anyway, when we moved here, almost twelve years ago, they put in "piped-in" gas lights (propane) for us. Which I thought was the next best thing to sliced bread!
But in these not quite twelve years, we now have rechargeable battery LED lights. And almost anything else you can slap a battery on.
Solar panels and yes...but anyway, last week when I was helping sis Barb with her packing, I had granddaughter Kaitlyn with me.
Barb had some kerosene lamps she didn't want. I wanted them because, well, I won't use them, but I always liked kerosene lamps. The one looks so familiar, I can't quite make the connection, but I do think I gave it to her as a gift these many years ago.
Anyway, when I got home, I was cleaning them up and Kaitlyn, she is five, asked, "What is a kerosene light?"
I was like, what? Well, yes, how would she know?
The one actually had a little bit of lamp oil in it and although the wick was sort of gummed up, I could still light it. She was totally fascinated!
You know, in about a week's time, our horse, with all, or at least some of his not so good traits, his value just went up a couple of thousand dollars.
He is not classy nor does he have an impressive pedigree a mile long, but he is good!
The other day when I backed away from the hitching rack in Arthur, he somehow managed to fall on his side. Oh no! What to do? Well, I needed to get him unhitched but the harness was pulled so tight I almost didn't have the strength to get the snaps loose.
I just prayed for help. Then the thought crossed my mind, "Where is Lester?" Just minutes before Erwin had been visiting with Lester Hershberger as Lester was on his way to his truck. And sure enough, Lester heard the commotion and came to see what happened.
He helped me get Diamond unhitched, rolled the buggy out of the way. We waited a little bit, then Diamond decides he can get up. We checked him over, nothing seemed to be amiss, so Lester helped me get him hitched up again and we went on our way. Praise the Lord! I was so glad for Lester's help and that Diamond took everything calmly.
Then one day when we came home, I let Erwin off by the front door as always, drove out into the shed to unhitch. When I wanted to lead Diamond out of the shafts, something didn't seem quite right. It was as if the buggy wanted to come along. I looked back. Oh my! I had forgotten to unsnap the one back hold. I just said, "Whoa, Diamond!" As calmly as I could, I went back and unsnapped the back hold. Diamond just stood there. Some horses would tear around, making a mess of torn harness, maybe even upsetting the buggy.
Whew! Once again, thank you, Jesus!
I must be more careful. It almost makes me hyperventilate just writing about it!
In closing: He who wants milk should not sit himself in the middle of a pasture waiting for the cow to back up to him.
How about cheeseburger casserole this week?
Cheeseburger Pasta
1½ cups uncooked whole wheat penne pasta (or pasta of choice)
¾ lb. lean ground beef
2 Tbsp. finely chopped onion
1 can (14½ oz.) no-salt added diced tomatoes (or use fresh)
1 Tbsp. dill pickle relish
2 Tbsp. mustard
2 Tbsp. ketchup
1 tsp. steak seasoning
¼ tsp. seasoned salt
¾ cup shredded cheddar cheese
chopped green onions, optional
Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink: drain. Drain pasta; add to meat mixture.
Stir in tomatoes, relish, mustard, ketchup, steak seasoning and seasoned salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer uncovered for five minutes.
Sprinkle with cheese. Removed from heat, cover and let it stand until cheese is melted. Garnish with green onions if desired.
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.
