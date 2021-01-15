MY AMISH HOME: Spills make long list of tasks even longer

I’ll do that one when I get back from getting Erwin at the workshop. I also have some meat to can. I believe that will finish up my canning for the season.

Since it is sunny, I really would have liked to do some laundry. But sometimes in the winter, even if the sun shines, the stuff doesn’t get too excited about drying. I have sis Ferne’s carpets to wash. Sure would be nice to hang those out. But today was just not a day to wash carpets. Or other stuff, for that matter.

Well, here it is, late afternoon as I finish this, and oh my! I totally forgot about the meat in the fridge that I was going to can! Ah, me! I guess it can be done tomorrow. I did get both refrigerators cleaned, the counter cleared, dishes washed. And guess what? I had to do some laundry after all.

Lazy me, I had to take a break after lunch before finishing up in the kitchen. Maybe if I had finished everything first, but anyway, I was dumping out containers of this and that, stuff outdated in the fridge. My bucket was plenty full; I took it out to the compost pile. And somehow, when I wanted to dump it, the bucket flipped backwards and dumped that slop stuff over my coat.

So I went in, started up my machine and washed my coat and a couple of sweatshirts and my cleaning rags while I was at it anyway.