MY AMISH HOME: Springtime is the best time to switch detergents

“And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thine heart and with all thy soul, and with all thy might. And these words which I command thee this day shall be in thine heart; And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up. And the Lord, he it is that doeth go before thee; he will be with thee, he will not fail thee" – Deuteronomy 6:5, 6, 7 31:8

Ahh! Spring! But it is slightly early. But the tulips are up. I am afraid we’ll still get a hard freeze. We did last year. But anyway, we just go one day at a time and I’ll enjoy this while it lasts. Only we do have a March wind today. I noticed on the weather station, at one point it peaked at 38 mph.

I remember quite a few years ago, yes, quite a few, our Jane was still at home, maybe all three girls for that matter. Jane worked at Stutzman’s Feed Mill and they sold garden seeds at that time.

It was early March, warm and sunny, I told Jane to bring home some pea seeds. We planted those and I can’t remember that we ever had a better pea crop than we did that year.

And now I don’t even have any seeds ordered. I don’t even know if the greenhouses or seed places are open yet. I expect they are.