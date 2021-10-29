MY AMISH HOME: Staying young by doing the dumb stuff

“He that passeth by, and meddleth with strife belonging not to him, is like one that taketh a dog by the ears. As a mad man who casteth firebrands, arrows and death. So is the man that deceiveth his neighbor, and saith, Am not I in sport? Where no wood is, there the fire goeth out: so where there is no talebearer, the strife ceaseth. As coals are to burning coals. And wood to fire; so is a contentious man to kindle strife.” Proverbs 20:17, 18, 19, 20, 21

A beautiful fall day! After all the rain we had Sunday, the gloominess of yesterday, the sun is ever so welcome! It is chilly, but it is that time of year. And really, fall is a beautiful time of the year, a very pleasant season. I actually do like fall.

I just don’t like to be cold. And dry my clothes inside. Like yesterday. It was misty, gloomy, heavy clouds. So I put up my inside lines. They are now criss-crossing my living room. The laundry sure wasn’t any more excited about drying than I was to hang it up inside. Sigh…

And tomorrow I have a horseshoeing appointment. Again. Already. How can those things come around so fast. I might have to put the heater in the buggy so I can be comfy and maybe take a nap while I wait. I’m about all caught up in reading our books. Maybe I’ll have to go to Chearview Fabrics and Books and see if I can find one I haven’t read. Or two, or three…

Too bad I can’t take my sewing machine, what with all the dead time I have. I did dig out a quilt and worked on it some. It seems I have like, one day a week that I can actually work on it and then it’s just an hour here and there.

I guess I’m getting slower in my old age.

We were at a visitation Sunday afternoon. A former Arthur resident was there and I must say, he did have a tactful way of saying I look old! He told me I’m looking like a grandma! I told him I may. I’m pushing 70! And I should have told him also we have six great-grandchildren!

Oh well, we will all get old, whether we look it or not, as long as we keep having birthdays.

It’s not too bad getting old as long as I can keep my mind young. But I’m beginning to wonder about that! I can do some pretty dumb stuff!

Just recently my newsletter didn’t appear in the “The Budget.” I couldn’t figure out why. Well, when I took my papers out of the envelope I use to send it to the Graphic office so they can email them, I was so embarrassed. Instead of my “Budget” letter, there was my copy that I keep of my letter to “Die Botschaft” that I mail — “snail mail, if you will” — to PA.!

How did that happen? Oh well, I suppose it could have been worse. I don’t know how, but anyway…

I am thinking I may have to get a Rat Terrier to shut up in our barn. Or then, just borrow Skyler. She’s the matriarch on our little commune and a real good mouser. When she was penned in our barn with her puppies, the mice disappeared.

They are back! A new generation, I’m thinking. Momma, Poppa and all the Littles! I guess I’ll have to train these. I don’t mind one or two in the feed barrel to toss out, but families, ugh! When I lower my scoop and they all start running and jumping, getting on my arm or hand, that’s when things go flying, oats scoop and wildly flailing granny! I haven’t taken to shrieking. Yet!

But something must be done! It gets to be too much for that kind of activity so early in the morning. On second thought, I’ve been thinking I need to start a workout regimen, so maybe?

In closing: Every saint has a past and every sinner has a future. That is what Grace is all about.

How about hummingbird cake this week! No hummingbirds? That’s OK. Just use starlings! Gross!

Actually, the cake doesn’t call for either one. I don’t know where or why the name. I just know it is moist and very good.

Hummingbird Cake

Cake:

3 cups flour, plus more for preparing pans

1 1/2 cups white sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

3 large eggs, beaten

1 1/2 cups vegetable oil

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 (8 ounce) can crushed pineapple in juice, undrained

2 cups diced ripe bananas (about three bananas)

1 cup chopped pecans, toasted

Butter (for preparing pans)

Frosting:

2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

1 cup butter, softened

3 cups powdered sugar, sifted

2 teaspoons vanilla

For decoration:

3/4 cup pecan halves or pieces, toasted

Butter and flour three nine-inch round cake pans or use 9-by-13 inch cake pan. Whisk together flour, sugar, salt, baking soda and cinnamon in a larger bowl; add eggs and oil, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened. Stir in vanilla, pineapples, bananas and toasted pecans.

Divide batter evenly in 3 pans. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks and cool completely, about 1 hour.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

