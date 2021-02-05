MY AMISH HOME: Still chasing mice in the barrel

“Commit thy way unto the Lord; trust also in him; and he shall bring it to pass. And he shall bring forth thy righteousness as the light, and thy judgement as the noonday. Rest in the Lord, and wait patiently for him: fret not theyself because of him who prospereth in his way, because of the man who bringeth wicked devices to pass. Cease from anger, and forsake wrath: fret not thyself in any wise to do evil. For evildoers shall be cut off: but those that wait upon the Lord, they shall inherit the earth.” – Psalm 36: 5, 6, 7, 8
February 2, Groundhog Day, and the sun shines brightly. Surely the groundhog will see his shadow. But I always forget, is that a good sign, or not so good? Whatever…today is good! It is cold but the sun is shining!
We were a little short on sunshine lately. But yesterday when the clouds started breaking up, I rejoiced! But my rejoicing barometer kept going up and down until I was almost dizzy.
I needed to do laundry. Do I hang the stuff out, or not? I decided to do just the towels and cleaning rags. That was all I had room for on the patio anyway. I was so glad I did. They dried and were soft and smelled so good!
I didn’t get much else done yesterday. I wrote my one community newsletter.
It seems like now that I have my mom’s black dress done, a big load is off my shoulders and I’m not quite ready to start the next project. As soon as I am done with this story writing I want to go out and work in the storage shed. It is high time to work on some organization out there. As if I could!
I took a bunch of cardboard boxes out of there today and took them to the workshop so they can recycle them.
I think maybe our celebrations are done now as far as anniversary and birthdays are concerned. Husband Erwin had his milestone 70th. So the children brought supper in Sunday evening. Not all of them could be here. I was sorry for that as we would have enjoyed having them and also they missed a delicious meal.
Our little great grandson Jamin is almost two and a very busy little boy.
Mom Cynthia related how the other day she realized he’s very quiet, has been for some time. Knowing this bears investigating, she found him in front of the changing table.
He had pushed his little chair over there, opened drawers to climb up. He got the spray bottle with hair gel that Cynthia uses to help tame his curls. It has a decidedly fruity aroma.
Jamin was sitting on his little chair, leaning back, very relaxed and engrossed, spraying…zzt, zzt, zzt.
The front of the drawers were dripping, a puddle was on the floor, zzt, zzt, zzt.
She will not again buy that stuff!
This deal Sunday evening was supposed to be a surprise for Erwin. I tried hard to keep it as such but I might as well have saved me from the stress. He was suspicious!
I should have known he was because when we come home from church, he always likes to get in his ratty, comfortable clothes. He did change, but put on a good shirt. I wanted to tell him to do that, but knew that would give it away.
Ho hum…so much for that!
We are now getting seed catalogs by mail and I tell you it does kindle a little spark. And yet…I’m really not ready for garden work just yet. Warm weather, yes, but…
I still have quite a bit of winter projects to work through. And yes, we still have the February blahs to get through, then there is March, temperamental March. But so far, winter hasn’t been too bad. And our horse has been behaving, Praise God for that!
I’m still, or again, chasing mice in the feed barrel. I believe this is now a new batch. They ran in circles right at first when I lowered my scoop. After a few times now, they jump into the scoop. After a few times now, they jump into the scoop. Sometimes they miscalculate. I do NOT like if they jump on my hand!
Sometimes I think I’ll take a marker out there and mark them so I can tell if they are the same ones or are there lots of different ones.
In closing: Coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress, working together is progress.
The recipe for the week; it is hard for me to decide, I just ate a cheese stick, so my appetite is somewhat dulled. But we could try this ice cream cake.
Ice-Cream Cake
Line a deep nine-inch by 13-inch cake pan with plastic wrap, bringing up the sides and draping over the edge. Soften enough vanilla ice cream, approximately ½ gallon, to make a ¾- inch layer in the bottom of the pan. Add a layer of crushed Oreo cookies then a layer of softened chocolate ice cream, and another layer of cookies ending with vanilla ice cream. Freeze between layers before adding the next one. Freeze several hours then take from pan by lifting the plastic wrap and putting upside down on a serving tray. Remove wrap, then frost with Cool Whip or Pepperidge Farm Icing.
Pepperidge Farm Icing
1 can Eagle Brand Milk
1 small box instant vanilla pudding mix
1 container of Cool Whip, 12 oz.
Mix well. Decorate with whole cookies or however you prefer. You may substitute your favorite flavors of ice cream and cookies or use layers of brownies or pound cake instead of cookies.
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.