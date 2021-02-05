MY AMISH HOME: Still chasing mice in the barrel

“Commit thy way unto the Lord; trust also in him; and he shall bring it to pass. And he shall bring forth thy righteousness as the light, and thy judgement as the noonday. Rest in the Lord, and wait patiently for him: fret not theyself because of him who prospereth in his way, because of the man who bringeth wicked devices to pass. Cease from anger, and forsake wrath: fret not thyself in any wise to do evil. For evildoers shall be cut off: but those that wait upon the Lord, they shall inherit the earth.” – Psalm 36: 5, 6, 7, 8

February 2, Groundhog Day, and the sun shines brightly. Surely the groundhog will see his shadow. But I always forget, is that a good sign, or not so good? Whatever…today is good! It is cold but the sun is shining!

We were a little short on sunshine lately. But yesterday when the clouds started breaking up, I rejoiced! But my rejoicing barometer kept going up and down until I was almost dizzy.

I needed to do laundry. Do I hang the stuff out, or not? I decided to do just the towels and cleaning rags. That was all I had room for on the patio anyway. I was so glad I did. They dried and were soft and smelled so good!

I didn’t get much else done yesterday. I wrote my one community newsletter.