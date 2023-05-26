Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

“Behold, the Lord’s hand is not shortened, that is cannot save; neither his ear heavy, that it cannot hear: But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear.” – Isaiah 59: 1, 2

“Ah, Lord God! Behold, thou hast made the heavens and the earth by thy great power and stretched out arm, and there is nothing too hard for thee.” – Jeremiah 32:17

I know we need rain, cloudy days, even stormy weather to balance things out. And storms, if they aren’t too fierce and fraught with strong winds, have a beauty of their own. But days like today, it seems like I could do with these always, so pleasant with the clear sky, the scent of freshly mown hay in the air. Ah! Summer in the country at its best.

The first of the season and we actually have hay left over from last year, not a lot, but yes, we didn’t have to buy hay during the winter.

I always think the winter is hard and it is. Anyway, the older I get, the harder I think it is. But once warm weather comes along, I think, well now…that wasn’t so bad after all.

And yes, this is a wonderful time of the year. It’s like everything has a fresh start.

The garden, the first time in all the years we’ve been here, works up so nice. It is almost unreal.

If digging deep and tearing up the hardpan did the trick, I wish we had done it years ago.

But it remains to be seen how it will produce.

I tilled the garden yesterday. I was wondering if by tearing it up so deep, will it have prevented the ground cherries to find their way up.

No fear, they are popping up all over. But I tilled most of them under, leaving only a contained area.

Since I’m the only one around here that eats them, I didn’t want them all over the garden.

I’m not done planting yet. I need to get to the greenhouse and get some flowers. It just seems the time is never right.

This project takes a lot of time and tomorrow I have an appointment in Decatur so there goes a big part of my day.

That little old lady seems to have been paying a visit to our humble abode. This time it seems she’s into hiding things. Or maybe she is a he because of the nature of things that have gone missing.

Earlier in the spring, son-in-law Lloyd wanted his hand-held fertilizer spreader. He couldn’t find it.

Well, I knew what happened there. I am the guilty one on that.

Last fall I borrowed it and didn’t return it. Sigh.

Yesterday, Rachel was cleaning her buggy and couldn’t find their buggy wheel jack. So she came to borrow ours. I told her it is out by the east wall in the buggy shed. Soon she came back in and asked where.

So I went out and it was…not…there. I always keep it there. Of course, I hadn’t used it since, well,I’d rather not say how long it’s been. Too embarrassing.

Anyway, we looked all over. That thing was not to be found. She figured she could do without, just manage the best she can.

Later on, I went out and did another thorough search. It is nowhere.

And this morning I wanted to change the rubber “foot” on Erwin’s cane. You guessed it, I cannot find it.

Of course, we got two when we ordered those. I put one away. Where? You tell me. I have searched everywhere I could think of.

Anyway, this is a small item and it’s easily misplaced somewhere.

But these buggy wheel jacks are not small items. They are not easily tucked away in some drawer, hiding behind something. Or lost in the clutter.

Which could easily be the case with the missing “foot.” Yes, maybe if I were more organized.

In closing: A five hour day would bring many changes to our lives. For example, we’d have to reschedule the coffee breaks.

Would you like to have these enchiladas and serve these sundaes with them?

Chicken Enchiladas

2 Tblsp. butter

1/4 cup flour

2 1/2 cups chicken broth

1 tsp. dried coriander

1 can (4 oz.) chopped green chilies, divided

2 cups cubed, cooked chicken

1 cup (4 oz.) shredded Monterey Jack cheese

8 flour tortillas (7-8 inches)

1 cup (4 oz.) shredded cheddar cheese

For sauce, melt butter in a saucepan. Stir in flour until smooth. Gradually add broth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for two minutes or until thickened. Stir in coriander and half of the chilies. In a bowl, combine the chicken, Monterey Jack cheese and remaining chilies. Spoon 1/3 cup chicken mixture onto each tortilla; roll up. Place seam side down in an ungreased 13-inch by nine-inch baking dish. Pour sauce over the enchiladas. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese. Bake, uncovered at 375 degrees for 15-18 minutes or until enchiladas are heated through and the cheese is melted.

Peanut Butter Cashew Sundaes

1/3 cup light corn syrup

1/4 cup peanut butter

4 scoops vanilla ice cream

1/2 cup salted cashews