MY AMISH HOME: Tacos and Pepsi for Christmas!

“For unto us as a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” – Isaiah 9:6
“For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.” – Luke 2:11
It is again in the afternoon as I attempt to put sensible words on paper. I am so bad at procrastinating, that I procrastinate at procrastinating. Now, is that bad or what? And when it is a cloudy, dreary day, as it is now, it gets even worse!
I didn’t have much time at home this morning before I had to leave again to go get Erwin.
I had several stops to make on my way home.
I don’t have a lot of Christmas shopping to do, thank goodness!
I can’t handle it. Trying to buy something decent and within the budget, it is a pain.
I’d love to buy all the grandchildren a gift but I quit that years ago.
We have too many, plus when they reach the teen years, well, it gets difficult.
I can stress out for weeks about gifts. I’m always afraid, what I buy, the recipient will think — whatever was she thinking? So yeah, this time of year, and it gets worse as I get older, I have pre-Christmas stress malady.
I used to thoroughly enjoy getting ready for the holidays. After the girls were older to help but not yet too picky about gifts, actually they never were, but we would make candy, party mix, bake cookies and plan a special meal.
Now, my old body can’t tolerate holiday goodies. How fun is that? It isn’t?
A few years ago, while the girls were still at home, our favorite meal was tacos and Pepsi. Yup! Back then, Pepsi was a real treat! Now I can’t drink it.
We’d dig out all the candles we could find and light them. I’m surprised we didn’t burn the house down! Now we have battery powered timer candles, much safer.
There again, because of my R.A., I can’t tolerate burning candles.
Another thing I always thought I’d do is make eggnog. My dad used to make it. I wanted to like it because he did and because he made it, but it never did quite make the grade. Maybe now that I’m all grown-up (??), I’d like it. Do you think our grandchildren would like it just because their Grandma does? Nope! Wouldn’t make a difference!
Well, it has started. The neighbor lady bringing Christmas treats. Thanks, Loretta, Alayna and Jamie!
Alayna and Jamie brought the treats to the door, their smiles as sweet as the treats!
So I made coffee to go with the treats. Just in time for an afternoon break.
It makes me wonder if my dad would have liked flavored coffee. I think not. He was a die-hard coffee drinker, liked it strong. As do I. Only I do like flavored coffee.
We spent a lot of time sitting at the kitchen table, drinking Dad’s strong coffee and dunking Mom’s chocolate chip cookies. I’d eat at least six! It showed! Only back then I was a hard worker.
I am borrowing these words from a magazine we got the other day. They were penned by Helen Steiner Rice.
In closing: I want to make it clear that constantly through the year, I catch a glimpse of God’s great grace or see the likeness of His face. In something that is said or done that makes my day a better one. Because a smile or deed or word or something that I saw or heard, transformed a dull and dreary minute by putting heavenly sunshine in it. And so, my Christmas prayer once more is coming to your friendly door, to hope that God, in love, will bless your heart and home with happiness. And may He hear the prayer I pray and bless you specifically this Christmas Day.
If you don’t want to make eggnog to drink, you could try this to eat it.
Eggnog Pots de Crème
1½ cups dairy eggnog
½ cup half and half
3 egg yolks
2 Tsps. Corn starch
½ Tsp. rum extract
Ground nutmeg
In a 2-quart saucepan, heat eggnog and half and half over medium low heat, stirring occasionally, until hot.
In a medium bowl, beat egg yolks, cornstarch and rum extract with a wire whisk. Stir a small amount of the hot eggnog mixture into egg mixture, then gradually stir egg mixture back into eggnog mixture in saucepan. Continue cooking over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until mixture just begins to boil and thicken. Immediately remove from heat.
Pour into 4 (4.5 ounce) serving dishes. Sprinkle with nutmeg. Refrigerate at least eight hours until well-chilled and set.
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.
