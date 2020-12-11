MY AMISH HOME: Tacos and Pepsi for Christmas!

“For unto us as a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” – Isaiah 9:6

“For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.” – Luke 2:11

It is again in the afternoon as I attempt to put sensible words on paper. I am so bad at procrastinating, that I procrastinate at procrastinating. Now, is that bad or what? And when it is a cloudy, dreary day, as it is now, it gets even worse!

I didn’t have much time at home this morning before I had to leave again to go get Erwin.

I had several stops to make on my way home.

I don’t have a lot of Christmas shopping to do, thank goodness!

I can’t handle it. Trying to buy something decent and within the budget, it is a pain.

I’d love to buy all the grandchildren a gift but I quit that years ago.

We have too many, plus when they reach the teen years, well, it gets difficult.