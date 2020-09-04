My Amish Home: The fog eventually clears

Granddaughter Kaitlyn is coming for the day. her mom is going to help get ready for a wedding. Son-in-law Milton's niece, Lorene is getting married Thursday. Jane is head cook so she has to be there every days of the week to make sure she knows all the particulars so she can boss all the others! Not! She is one of three head cooks and they all work together so as to relieve the mom of the bride of any special duty on THE DAY.

I just checked my pears. I was afraid I'd have to can them when Kaitlyn is here. I'd really rather not. I do think they'll wait another day or two.

I gathered up the butternut squash. I have quite a pile. I'm sharing with daughter Rachel. We both want to can some.

I think next week I'll be getting my cling peaches. Those are the ones I like for canning. I hope I can scrape together enough lids for all my canning.

Our garden is almost done for this season. I still have a few beets out there that I want to can.

I am working on getting the sweet corn stalks hauled off. They are dry and brittle and seem not to have much feed value left. I still give some to Diamond. He chews around on them, gives him something to do. The rest I haul up to Lloyds' trash pile.