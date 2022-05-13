MY AMISH HOME: The thing from behind the water heater!

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by him; and without him was not anything made that was made. In him was life; and the life was the light of men. And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.” – John 1:1, 2, 3, 4, 5

“Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.” – John 8: 12

I think summer by-passed spring. Well, no, spring was just mostly cold and rainy. We did have some nice days. But now it is arm and humid. I could tell it will either rain soon or be very humid. The concrete floor in the barn is very damp. That’s a pretty good sign. But I’m not complaining, just explaining.

I just need to get some windows and screens cleaned. I actually put up some screens without cleaning. Who cares anyway? Or who sees it?

I wanted to have the windows open without inviting who knows what inside because there are no screens.

I do need to get the back screen door fixed or actually it’s the closer. It is bent and the door won’t close all the way. One has to reach back and pull it closed. And sometimes I forget.

I’m guessing that is why we had the visitor in the utility room the other morning.

I came home from work and went to the utility room to put batteries on the charger.

A movement caught my eye. What? Oh my. My first thought…oh horrors. A mouse.

But no, it hopped, yes, hopped, behind the water heater. A huge, well…maybe it was just big. Nevertheless, it was a big toad. Eeew! How will I get him out? I took a broom handle and pushed out from behind the water heater. Then…swoosh. Out the door he went. I don’t believe he liked that very much but my utility room is not big enough for me and a toad.

Too bad I didn’t have Jamin with me. He would have probably put it in his pocket. At three, he is all boy.

I had the pleasure of taking him with me to go get Erwin at the workshop today. I look forward to the time when his little sister is big enough and would also want to go along.

I still haven’t got the house put back together completely. Outside work calls, mostly it’s been mowing yard.

I did get the sewing room/office back in order. I even got the new curtains made. It was so rainy last week, so I worked on that.

I still haven’t been to the garden but I plan to go out as soon as these papers are ready to go.

I trimmed and mowed part of the yard yesterday afternoon. It was so terribly windy. I really don’t much like to mow when it is so windy. The grass blows in my face and gets under my clothes, making me all itchy. Then I have to take a shower and it isn’t even Saturday night.

Maybe I wouldn’t have so much laundry if I only took a shower Saturday nights.

It was hard to get laundry done last week. It rained almost every day. Then Saturday, when I was barely home it was sunny. I decided to just do some of my laundry when I got home a little before noon.

Then I had to go clean A&M.

When I got back, I took a much needed nap, woke up and the neighbor’s lawn mower was singing its song. Oh, I wanted to go mow. But no, I won’t get done and I am way tired. It was, after all, already four o’clock. I eyed the rest of the laundry and decided I can do that. Which I did. But then, you know what? I also had to bring it in, fold it and put it away. And it was Saturday night. But Monday I was glad I had done it. I would have had five days worth of dirty laundry.

In closing: The best time to give advice to your children is while they are still young enough to believe you know what you’re talking about.

Maybe you’d like to try this salad.

Spring Jello Salad

2 Packages Lemon Jello

3 Cups Boiling Water

1 (No. 2) can crushed pineapple

2 Bananas, sliced

1 cup pineapple juice

2 Tblsp. flour

1 2/3 cups miniature marshmallows or 12 large, cut up

½ cup sugar

2 eggs, beaten

1 (8 oz.) container cool whip

Grated cheese

Dissolve lemon Jello in boiling water. Cool until it starts to thicken, then add drained pineapple, bananas and marshmallows. Pour into a nine-inch by 13-inch pan and let set until firm. Beat eggs and add sugar, flour and pine apple juice; cook, stirring constantly, until thickened. Remove from heat and let set until cool, then add cool whip and spread on top of Jello and fruit. Top with grated cheese. Cheese is optional.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

