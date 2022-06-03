MY AMISH HOME: The third basket of strawberries is never free

“He riseth from supper, and laid aside his garments; and took a towel and girded himself. After that he poureth water into a basin, and began to wash the disciples’ feet, and to wipe them with the towel wherewith he was girded. Then cometh he to Simon Peter: and Peter saith unto him, Lord, dost thou wash my feet? Jesus answered and saith unto him, what I do thou knowest not now; but thou shalt know hereafter. Peter saith him, Thou shalt never wash my feet. Jesus answered him, if I wash thee not, thou hast no part with me.” – John 13: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8

Late Tuesday afternoon and it’s cloudy, gusty wind., but it’s warm. Yes! Windows and doors open. Fresh air. Our hay is bailed without rain. Wonderful!

It was the first cutting for the season and it would be a nice crop if it weren’t for the weeds that popped up all of a sudden. Oh well.

Last week we had days that were chilly and dismal. I figured it was May-vember. It definitely seemed more like November than May.

We did get rain that really helped the garden. It seemed to give the stuff mood to grow.

Yesterday, Memorial Day, was really nice. I expect a lot of people took the day off to do fun things like fishing, boating, picnicking…whatever.

I was at home happily working away. I, of course, first had to do my cleaning job. Hubby had the day off so that gave me a break. I didn’t have to leave at noon. I got quite a bit of things done, although not exactly what I had in mind, due to the intervention of strawberries.

At noon, neighbor Betty came to the door with two gallons of strawberries. She said they started at 5 a.m. and got 46 gallons and do I want two? I took them. She said I could have more Wednesday but those won’t be free. That is perfectly fine. I decided I want at least three more gallons.

Since Erwin wasn’t working, I didn’t have to leave quite as early, so at 6 a.m. I was out using the trimmer. That job is not very high on my list of fun things to do.

When I got home I did the laundry, then went out to do the fun thing…mow the yard. I mowed until almost lunchtime, then brought in the laundry and put that away. We had lunch and I actually cleaned up the lunch stuff and washed the dishes right away. I don’t always, but this time I was glad I did, because Betty came with the berries. So after a short nap, I took care of those. Then I finished the yard.

I took a look at the garden and decided that it needs tilling. I did that and watered my plants and flowers. Whew! I had a good day. But my feet claimed I abused them. And this morning I wasn’t sure they had forgiven me.

It certainly was a better day than Friday. Erwin had Friday off, too. So I had these lofty plans of what all I would get done. Well! I wanted, first after I got home, to do laundry. But the generator wouldn’t work. I thought I knew if I would change oil it would work. But I couldn’t get the screws loose to take the cover off to get to the oil thingy.

Rachel said she could wash some things for me. OK. I threw together some stuff, by the time that was done, it was raining. So I had to put up a line inside.

When Lloyd came home, he tried to get the screws loose. He finally had to bust them loose. He changed the oil. It still wasn’t running quite right, but he figured if I baby it along, it will be OK until I can get it to the shop.

Baby it? I threatened it. Not. It actually runs fine.

I got the laundry caught up Saturday between my cleaning jobs. But I’m not getting caught up otherwise. It seems the “hurrier” I go, the “behinder” I get.

Lloyds are hosting church services Sunday. I always like to get my house all cleaned too, but I don’t see it happening this time. Not with strawberries coming. And yet, that doesn’t really take that much time. But I always make the peanut butter and cheese spread, which really doesn’t take all that long, either.

I was so disappointed. I think JIF is the only peanut butter, but I couldn’t get it anywhere. Then I found out, they recalled it, due to supposedly it was tainted with salmonella. Oh well.

In closing, if you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way.

How about a different sandwich this week?

Sandwich Filling

1 1/2 lbs. ground ham

1 lb. ground beef, browned

5 pieces toast, crumbled fine

1 can cream of mushroom soup

2 onions, chopped fine

2 cups milk

Combine all ingredients; place in a baking dish and bake at 350 degrees for one hour, stirring often. Serve on warm buns. Makes about 24-26 sandwiches.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0