“That ye may be mindful of the words which were spoken before by the holy prophets, and of the commandment of us the apostles of the Lord and Savior: Knowing this first, that there shall come in the last days scoffers, walking after their own lusts, and saying, where is the promise of his coming? For since the fathers fell asleep, all things continue as they were from the beginning of the creation. The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is long-suffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.” – 2 Peter 3:2, 3, 4, 10

Today on this Tuesday afternoon, it is gloriously beautiful. Just a tad chilly, but not so terribly windy as it was yesterday. That was very unpleasant. At least until the sun came out. That made it more bearable even if it was still cold.

Our summer of last week didn’t last very long. But I enjoyed it while it lasted. I mowed the yard for the first time this season. And yes, I still love to mow yard.

I was going to work in the garden but my tiller had other ideas. I got it started and got it out of the shed. It stopped. OK, I’ll give you fresh oil. Did that. Not any better. So, you also want new gas? OK, I can do that. It started and I got it to the garden. Stopped again. No amount of coaxing, cajoling, kicking and threatening did any good. So I got Lloyd to give it a try. Nada, nix. OK, possibly it takes a new spark plug. Did that. It was still pouting and not starting.

So Lloyd hauled it off to the fix-it shop where it still resides. Sigh. I did plant my onions, nothing else.

Oh well. In 16 days then it’s the wedding. My mom’s dress is “almost” done. Mine is cut. So yeah, I have plenty to do.

And next week, it looks crazy. One day to Mattoon, which will take too much of my afternoon. I have one half-day of helping clean for the wedding and then Saturday is table-setting day, which I can only help half a day on account of my job. So I don’t have a lot of free time for sewing.

It really doesn’t take really long to sew my dress if I can keep at it.

My own housecleaning will probably consist of waving a broom at the floor and hanging up clean towels in the bathroom.

But laundry will still have to be done. Which, if I don’t let it pile up, won’t take long.

Once again, and as always, I am so very thankful for my spinner and my lines on the south side on the patio. And my poly clothespins. Those are so much stronger than the wooden ones. They don’t fly apart in the least bit of wind. And the clothes stay hanging.

And today, it is such a good day in spite of a few glitches. First of all, I got out of bed. No, no that wasn’t a glitch in my day. I was so thankful I could get out on my own.

I just got a few things kind of mixed up.

I had to take our inverter to Tools Plus to have a clamp changed. I did that yesterday. And picked it up this morning.

I brought it home and was so glad I could charge batteries without running the generator.

But, alas, nothing worked. And did I have time to take it back? Well, I have to take time. Alas again. It wasn’t the clamp. It was the inverter. Well, we need one, so I got a new one. Ouch!

As I was writing my check, I asked what the date was for sure. The girl told me it’s the 18th. Huh? I was pretty sure I wrote 19 several times this morning. Especially on the “budget” letter I was writing. Well, it is 18, though. Then I looked at my check. Lesson one or two or whatever: Don’t talk while writing out a check. I had written “Tool’s Budget” instead of Tool’s Plus! Did they ever laugh. And they are probably still laughing. Sigh.

In closing: There are two things in life that keep people motivated: a cup of coffee and a second cup of coffee.

Try a new spin on egg salad sandwiches with this recipe. Make it the night before to give the flavors time to blend.

Egg Salad Supreme

1 Pkg. (3 oz.) cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 tsp. prepared mustard

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. dill weed

Pinch of pepper

6 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

1/2 cup chopped celery

1 can (2-1/4 oz. sliced ripe olives, drained

2 Tblsps. chopped onion

1 Tblsp. chopped pimentos

Bread or pita bread

In a bowl, combine the first six ingredients; mix well. Add eggs, celery, olives, onion and pimentos; cover and chill for at least an hour. Serve on bread or pita bread, using about ½ cup per sandwich.