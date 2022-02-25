MY AMISH HOME: Things have way of working out amid weird weather

“Now we exhort you, brethren, warn them that are unruly, comfort the feeble minded, support the weak, be patient toward all men. See that no one render evil for evil unto any man; but ever follow that which is good, both among yourselves, and to all men. Rejoice evermore. Pray without ceasing. In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you. Quench not the spirit. Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. Abstain from all appearances of evil. And this very God of peace sanctify thou wholly; and I pray God your whole spirit and soul and body be preserved blameless unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.” 1 Thessalonians 5:14-23

This is now late Tuesday afternoon. It is very windy. While I was waiting for school to let out, my buggy rocked so much, I almost got seasick. Good old Diamond, as crazy as he was on the road today, he just stood there ever so patiently. Maybe this wind will up some of our lakes.

It is so water-logged, I almost feel like a prune. But it will get better, of course it will. If only, no more ice, please. But whatever, we’ll deal with it. And if we have to stay in the house, so be it.

It was fairly pleasant last Friday and Saturday for the Ladies’ Retreat that was held at Penn Station in Arthur. I have been attending for several years. And this year was really special. Granddaughter Julia Yoder went with me. Or did I go with her? Sher furnished the rig. It seemed so different going with her. Usually I’m at the helm with hubby beside me. I totally enjoyed it.

Last Thursday morning we, or I guess I should say I, chose to stay home. Hubby didn’t have much to say in the matter. Although he did support my decision. When I went out to chore, it was raining cats and dogs. Well, maybe it was just kittens and puppies. Seriously, it was pouring and I just thought it isn’t fit for us oldies to be out.

I left a message with Erwin’s boss and told him we are staying home. I knew they were predicting ice and the temperature was dropping.

Then I started getting concerned about getting Lauranna home from school. Will they let out early? Will someone think of letting me know? I left an urgent message with daughter Jane. She is usually quick to respond, but wasn’t then. Sis Cora called and said some schools are closing. Then I did get concerned.

I do believe God was looking out for me. Sis Barb had taken our mom to town and she came back a little before 10. I thought that just maybe she had time to take to the school and just maybe they let Lauranna go home. And yes, it was fine with the teacher. They had planned to let school out at 2 and were going home earlier.

And yes, Jane wasn’t home. That is why she didn’t respond. But anyway, Lauranna’s mom also was just fine with her coming home early.

When I got home, I almost danced a jig, I was so relieved how things worked out so well.

We did get ice, but it cleared off overnight and was a beautiful morning. I was intending to go to work but then thought of the road east of us. It had been pretty much flooded and would probably be icy. I didn’t know if the trucks were out spreading ice melt and what shape the buggy lanes were in. So once again, I talked myself into staying at home.

I got my laundry done early. I actually hung it out. Just on the south side, though, under the roof. It was the first Friday in probably nine weeks that it was fit to hang laundry out on Friday. For me, anyway. I’d see other women with their laundry out.

And now they are saying more ice for later this week. I do hope they are wrong. But maybe it is a good thing that I seemly took advantage of our good friend Bob. He came Monday so I got him to take me to do some errands before we picked up Erwin at the workshop. He even made a step for Erwin so he could get in the vehicle easier. Thanks Bob!

In closing: If the words you spoke appeared on your skin, would you still be beautiful? – Auliq Ice

How about we make some bars this week.

Couldn’t be Simpler Bars

½ cup butter, melted

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 cup butterscotch chips

1-14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup coconut (can be omitted if you don’t like coconut)

1 cup chopped walnuts (or pecans) optional

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Pour butter into a 9-by-13 pan. Sprinkle with crumbs and coconut. Top with chips. Pour milk over all. Sprinkle with walnuts. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until brown and bubbly.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

