MY AMISH HOME: Three steps forward, one step back

“Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life. Put away from thee a forward mouth, perverse lips put far from thee.” Proverbs 4:23,24

"O generation of vipers, how can ye, being evil, speak good things? For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh. A good man out of the good treasure of the heart bringeth forth good things: an evil man out of the evil treasure bringeth forth evil things.” Matthew 12:34,35

Ho hum, running late again. I wonder will I ever get my ducks in a row. We haven’t had sunshine all day except filtered light through the clouds. We had quite a bit of rain. But now late this afternoon, as I finish typing, the sun has broken through the clouds. The southwest actually looks like its clearing.

So far, as of this afternoon, we have had eight tenths of an inch of rain, several brief, but heavy, showers. It is pleasant in the fact that it isn’t cold or overly windy. Days like today make me want to just kick back with a good book, hot coffee or tea, and a snack, of course. Ahem! It’s not to be today. I must get this project done.

I was once again gone most of the morning. I had a couple of errands to do and also went to help sis Ferne. She still has her cast and has some limitations. At times she still has pain.

My week is packed — a dentist appointment, sister day at sis Anna’s house, I don’t want to miss that. My dentist appointment, I’d like to but, this time it’s just a consultation, but next time…sigh.

And next week, groan, on Monday I have a horseshoeing appointment again, already. You all know how I feel about those. And then yet, it’s on a Monday. What a way to start out the week. Sigh….

I’ve been wanting to defrost both refrigerators but something always keeps coming up. Or I forget —conveniently — until it is too late in the day.

I thought I did really well last week. On Thursday I cleaned the house. It took quite a bit of huffing and cajoling to get my inner child to cooperate.

So Friday I was glad I listened. Hubby didn’t have to work so I did the laundry before I left for my cleaning job. When I came home I was like wow. What will I do with myself? The house is clean, the laundry is merrily flapping on the line, I won’t have to leave at noon to go get my hubby. Whew. What a treat.

Then I was glad all that was done. Our granddaughter Deniece, who lives in Indiana, came over for a visit. I so appreciated the time we had. I just hope it happens again. Deniece and her boyfriend Danny came for our grandson, her cousin Lucas Yoder’s wedding. Our daughter Cynthia and Freeman Miller of Dale, Illinois, also came for the wedding.

They stopped in Saturday after lunch long enough to unload empty canning jars, load up full ones that I had filled with green beans for grandson Ervin and Joanna. Also they brought back a load of borrowed books. And took another stack. Then it was time to get ready to go the wedding. I hope one of these days they can come and just sit and visit, drink coffee, eat cookies…sigh.

When we got home from the wedding Saturday evening, I had to bake a pie. I had a crust from Shady Crest. (cheating??). Anyway, I was supposed to take a pie Sunday evening for the 1970’s anniversary supper. I was asked to make a peach pie. I used the recipe I had in my column several weeks ago. I omitted the nutmeg and just sprinkled cinnamon on the crumbs. It was better. Anyway, I thought so.

The sad thing is, we ended up not going. It was too windy. When we got home from church the wind was gusting up to 30 mph. I almost couldn’t get Erwin in the house. I decided the best place for us was at home.

I hated to miss it but I can easily chicken out when it comes to leaving evenings in the weather is not so pleasant. Especially high winds.

In closing: Striving for success without hard work is like trying to harvest a field that hasn’t been planted.

Maybe you’d like this recipe for the holidays. Of course if you don’t like cranberry, you could use other fruit, like pie filling.

Merry Berry Cheese Bars

Crust:

2 cups flour

1 ½ cups quick oatmeal

¾ cup brown sugar, firmly packed

1 cup butter

Filling:

1 (8 ounce) cream cheese, soften

1 (14 ounce) sweetened condensed milk

¼ cup Realemon lemon juice

Topping:

1 tablespoon sugar, firmly packed

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 (16 ounce) whole berry cranberry sauce

For the crust, preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, oats, brown sugar and butter; mix until crumbly. Reserving 1 ½ cups crumbs, press remaining crumbs firmly in bottom of greased 9-by-13 inch baking pan. Bake 15 minutes.

For filling, meanwhile, in a small mixer bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Gradually beat in the milk until smooth, stir in the lemon juice. Spread evenly over prepared crust.