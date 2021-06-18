MY AMISH HOME: Time for a good old fashioned horse lecture

“From whence come wars and fighting among you? Come they not hence, even of your lusts that war in your members? Ye lust, and have not: ye kill, and desire to have and cannot obtain: ye fight and war, yet ye have not, because ye ask amiss that ye may consume it upon your lusts. Ye adulterers and adulteresses, know ye not that the friendship of the world is enmity with God? Whosever therefore will be a friend of the world is the enemy of God. James 4:1,2,3,4

Ahh! Such a wonderful summer day! Before lunch the sky was perfectly clear. Now, after lunch, if you want to call it that! Puffy white clouds are coming up from the horizon like so much popcorn. It almost makes me hungry for some!

I’ll just drink water instead. I actually thought it seemed to be an answer to my horrible night time cramps, to drink a lot of water.

Saturday it was very, very warm, so it was easy to drink lots of water. In spite of working hard, well, yes, sort of! I didn’t have any cramps during the night. I also backed off on the sugary stuff. I didn’t have any cramps during the night, bathroom calls, yes, but no cramps. Sunday night also, no cramps. Wow! So Monday I tried to drink a lot of water. But yes, cramps again. Surely it didn’t come from that miniscule bite of pecan pie I had. Maybe it came from the sandwich I had. So discouraging.

If I have some tonight, I’ll blame it on the strawberry roll that jumped into my cart at Shady Crest.

Daughter Rachel asked me to stop and get a few things for her. Which I was more than happy to do it. After all, I’m on the road anyway and come right past there so, why not!

I tried lecturing myself but myself listens about as well as my horse! But anyway, at 8:30 a.m., my mind thinks it’s break time and those rolls are soooo good! I thought I’d eat just a few bites on the way home. Well! That roll made my mouth so happy, I couldn’t bear to disappoint it with just a few bites! Before I knew it, it was all gone!

Anyway, yesterday I had to lecture our horse, as if he would listen! I needed gas and for some reason Diamond has an aversion to the stretch of highway from the four-way stop to the gas station. Not so much going as coming back. Only yesterday, he sees these strange looking objects (he thought them strange!) I tried to tell him they are cannons that don’t work and anyway they are pointed in the other direction. But, of course, he wouldn’t listen and had to show off some.

We got past without too much of a scene. On the way back, same story, second verse. But I guess he decided he’s too old to run very fast very far. So he simmered down and we were soon back to our normal plod, plod pace.

Our barn is now completely devoid of puppies. I miss them. They were just beginning to be really cute, toddling about and barking in their little puppy voices. We still have Skyler and her puppies. But Lloyd moved those home it and only makes sense but…

Skyler is a Rat Terrier and a very good mother. She must be a good mouser. I don’t have any more mice in the feed barrel. So anyway, no more puppies in the barn. And also no more Marley coming to our door at four in the morning begging for a treat. She got in the way of a vehicle Friday morning, so no more Marley, sigh. Oh well, rather a dog than a child.

I’ve been picking peas. The crop isn’t too great. The plants have a lot of pods, but barely any peas. They just aren’t developing. We love fresh peas. I guess that’s why I plant them. I don’t think too many people plant peas anymore. They are a lot of work. But it just isn’t spring if I don’t plant peas. And now that I’m on my own I can go out in the garden and eat as many raw peas that I want. Which is how they are the best. When I was just a kid at home my mom would yell at me to quit eating the peas. Pretty soon we won’t have enough for supper!

I think it’s about too dry for them to develop. If we don’t get any rain this week, I don’t think I will mow the yard. Maybe not until we get a good soaking rain. The grass is really dry and crackly.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

We have this odd thing in our front yard. It is a big circle. The grass that makes the circle is a lot greener than anywhere else. Toadstools are growing in the green circle and no where else. It actually looks kind of weird, I sure wonder?

In closing: A man’s children and his garden both reflect the amount of weeding done during growing season.

How about trying this yummy poke cake to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Family Favorite Poke Cake

1 package yellow cake mix

10 fun-sized Milky Way candy bars, divided

1 can (14 ounce) sweetened condensed milk

1 jar (12 ounce) Milky Way ice cream topping

1 carton frozen whipped topping, thawed

Prepare and bake cake according to package directions, using a grease nine-inch by-13-inch by two-inch backing pan. Chop 6 candy bars. Remove cake from oven; immediately sprinkle with chopped candy bars. Cool in wire rack for 10 minutes.

Using the end of a wooden spoon, poke 20 holes in warm cake. Pour the ice cream topping over the cake, cool completely.

Spread whipped topping over cake. Chop remaining candy bars; sprinkle over cake. Cover and store in fridge.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.