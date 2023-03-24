“And thou, child, shall be called the prophet of the highest: for thou shalt go before the face of the Lord to prepare his ways; to give knowledge of salvation unto his people by remission of their sins, through the tender mercy of our God; Whereby the dayspring from on high hath visited us, to give light to them that sit in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the way of peace.” – Luke 1:76, 77, 78, 79

If you look at the calendar, it shows it’s spring, but…it is cold, gray, dreary. But things are greening up. And in Arthur I saw daffodils blooming. So I guess spring is on its way. According to the weather forecast in the paper, we should have some sunshine by Saturday, scattered, but, nevertheless, sunshine.

I’m just glad it isn’t raining or really cold and windy today. There are two funerals today. One, an Amish funeral at HCK West Building for Edward C. Schrock who lived in Chesterville. The other one is for Glen Gingerich who lived just west of Arthur beside the old Christian School.

His funeral was at Sunnyside Mennonite Church.

When I came past HCK West today, I was once again thankful for our heritage, seeing all those buggies, rows and rows of horses tied and standing patiently.

The men with their black suits and hats, women with black bonnets and shawls, the little people, like miniature adults following their parents, when all the vehicles, it made me thankful for our community where we can work together, share our burdens and sorrows and worship the same awesome God.

Husband Erwin seems to be OK again, although we didn’t go to church Sunday as planned. He still had a cough and it was so cold, so we chose to stay home.

It wasn’t church in our home district but grandson Jeffrey and Brenda Yoder hosted church and we wanted to go. But yeah, we opted to stay home.

This past Friday Erwin didn’t have to work. So I had these big plans when I get home, yes, I did have to go to work. But anyway, the clouds and cold did kind of dampen my spirits.

I figured when I get home, I’ll do laundry but probably would have to dry the stuff inside as it was heavily cloudy, windy and cold.

Anyway, when I got home, I decided first I have to get started charging batteries.

I had a gazillion, well, at least six, and the last charged battery was on Erwin’s light. I started the generator, put some batteries on to charge and went to take a break.

Then…the generator stopped and wouldn’t start. What? OK, I’ll change oil. Not exactly a pleasant task out in that cold wind. It still didn’t start. So, I took some batteries over to Rachel so she could put them on their charger and asked if Lloyd could take a look at it when he gets home at noon.

So, dismayed, spirits plummeting, I messed with it again. No luck. I went inside, not sure what I did, probably ate something…sigh…

Then, just before noon, I messed with it again. Hey! It started. Spirits on the rise, I went back over to Rachel and told her it’s running.

Humph! By the time I got back it had stopped! Grrr! No amount of coaxing could make it run.

So, Lloyd came over after all, but he didn’t know either, but suggested since the oil was cold when I put it in and the wind chill was in the teens, maybe if I put it inside and let it warm up, it might start.

OK, what have I got to lose? I set it inside, made lunch. We ate and I even washed the dishes. Then with some trepidation, I took the cranky thing outside and it started. And has been working ever since.

The good thing about it, by the time I got it started, the sky had cleared, the sun was shining and I could hang the laundry outside to dry. It was still every windy, but not real bad on the patio.

So yeah, all is well that ends well.

In closing: It’s a strange world of language in which skating on thin ice can get you in hot water.

How about having this cake for dessert? Serve it warm, plain, with ice cream or whipped topping.

Dutch Apple Cake

3 medium tart apples, peeled and cut into ¼ inch slices (3 cups)

3 Tblsps., plus 1 cup sugar, divided

1 Tsp. cinnamon

2/3 cup butter, softened

4 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

2 cups flour

1/8 tsp. salt

In a large bowl, combine the apples, 3 Tblsps of sugar and cinnamon; let stand one hour.

Pre-heat oven to 300 degrees in another bowl, cream butter and remaining sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla. Mix flour and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture. Beat until smooth.

Transfer to a greased nine-inch by five-inch loaf pan. Push apple slices vertically into batter, placing them close together.

Bake 1 ½ to 1 ¾ hour or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.