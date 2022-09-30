MY AMISH HOME: Time to charge those batteries

“And what agreement hath the temple of God with idols? For ye are the temple of the living God; as God hath said, I will dwell in them, and walk in them; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people. Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you. And will be a Father unto you, and ye shall be my sons and daughters, saith the Lord Almighty. Having therefore these promises, dearly beloved, let us cleanse ourselves from all filthiness of the flesh and spirit, perfecting holiness in the fear of God.” – 2 Corinthians 2:16, 17, 18 7:1

Today is a good day to have a good day. I want to try and tell myself that every morning. After I thank God that I could get up and walk away from my bed.

Another week has rolled around and it is definitely fall — windy, chilly, but warm sunshine, if you can be out of the wind and in the sun. But so far, no frost. I hope it holds off for awhile yet.

Of course, there is no way my tomatoes will all ripen. I don’t know what I would do with all of them anyway.

We are still enjoying tomatoes, but yes, that will come to an end just like the peaches. We are eating the last of the fresh peaches. I made chocolate cake to go with the peaches. But the peaches will be gone before the cake, then what?

I guess we’ll have to start opening cans. And I lay off baking for awhile.

I am once again getting a late start on my writing.

I was late getting home this morning. I stopped at Tools Plus to pick up our inverter and met up with my friend LeAnne. One of us must have listened too long.

I did laundry when I got home. I probably can’t do any tomorrow (Wednesday) as I plan to go help make sub buns for the sub sandwich drive the community has to help Mervin Hostetlers with their doctor or living expenses as they have a lot of trips to St. Louis doctoring for their son, Lamar.

After I got done I put together a blueberry French toast casserole that we’ll have for our supper since we aren’t really breakfast people.

It amazes me, or is it frustration, about how I can clutter up the counter and dirty so many dishes just to make a simple casserole. And then yet, I goofed. No surprise there, huh? I just made a half-recipe, actually, it should have been a fourth, nevertheless, the beaten eggs get milk and maple syrup. I should have put in one fourth and I put in one-half!

I was in a hurry, sigh…anyway, I didn’t have time to clean up before I go get Erwin. Were the dishes giggling and clapping as I went out the door? Surely not!

Anyway, when we got home a nap was first on the agenda. It was just a very short catnap. Then I worked on cleaning up the kitchen. I knew I couldn’t concentrate to write with that mess behind me. Then I took care of the laundry.

I had to get our inverter hooked up to a 12-volt battery that is hooked up to a solar panel. And we use that to charge our tool batteries.

When we got home Sunday afternoon, I put two batteries on the chargers so we could have lights. Then I planned to get all comfy on the recliner and take a nap. I was all settled in then the inverter squealed. I was like, that solar battery can’t be drained. We have sunshine. I almost didn’t go check, but thought I’d better. So I uncurled, untangled, from my nest and stumbled out there. Did I ever wake up fast! The one clamp was smoking! The plastic cover was all melted. The other clamp was almost too hot to touch. I quickly shut off the inverter and unplugged it. I guess there was a loose wire. It sure scared the sleep right out of me! My anxiety meter almost went through the roof! But praise God! No real disaster happened. It’s fixed now. I used it, but I checked it often!

So, has anyone checked out our amazing corn maze? The first night was kind of a fizzle because of the drizzle. But Saturday was better. It was really a nice Saturday.

I told our granddaughter I think I’m too old and tired to get excited about it. And yet, maybe it would be fun. I really doubt that I’ll try it.

In closing: Children rarely misquote you. In fact, they usually repeat, word for word what you shouldn’t have said.

How about having Garden Scramble this week?

Garden Scramble

4 zucchini, peeled and chopped

4 large potatoes, cubed

2 medium sweet peppers, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

3 medium carrots, chopped

1/3 cup olive or canola oil

1 tsp. dried basil

1 tsp. oregano

2 Tsps. salt

1 tsp. garlic salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

In a large bowl, combine all vegetables. In a small bowl, mix oil and seasonings. Pour over vegetables and toss until well-coated. Arrange in single layers in 15-inch by 10-inch pans. Bake uncovered at 425 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring once.