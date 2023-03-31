“For I was an hungered, and you gave me no meat: I was thirsty and ye gave me no drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me not in: naked, and ye clothed me not: sick, and in prison, and ye visited me not. Then shall they also answer him, saying, Lord, when we saw three an hungered, or athirst, or a stranger, or naked, or sick, or in prison, and did not minister unto thee? Then shall he answer them, Verily I say unto you, inasmuch as ye did it not to one of the least of these, ye did it not to me. And these shall go away into everlasting punishment: but the righteous into life eternal.” – Matthew 25: 42, 43, 44, 45, 46.

Tuesday, right on schedule, right after Monday. Isn’t it wonderful that we can depend on that? Never does Monday say, “Oh, Tuesday, you go first, I’m just so tired. I had a tough weekend.” Nor does Friday say, “Let me go first. Everybody crams so much into me just before the weekend, I just can’t take it anymore.”

So yes, Tuesday takes its turn, even if I would like to have one more day to start collecting my thoughts. But schedules are schedules and in order to not ball up the works, we need to stay on schedule. The best we can anyway.

And speaking of schedules, sometimes things come up, emergencies that can’t be helped. Then you just make the best of it and go on.

I had a horseshoeing appointment yesterday. So I arranged my things to accommodate this. And you know, if nothing else, I grab an unscheduled nap.

Not exactly comfortable, cramped up on a buggy seat, but, hey, you do what you gotta do.

But anyway, when I got to the horseshoer his wife came out and told me not to unhitch. Larry had to go with their son to the ER. Delores was to call all who had an appointment. Unfortunately for me, she called the wrong Erwin Otto. And really, it wasn’t a big deal. I needed (wanted?) to go to Clearview Fabrics and Books anyway.

Not that I buy much fabric, but I like to see if she has any new books. Which is rare, as we’ve pretty much kept up with the new books. She always has interesting things, some you didn’t know you needed. I just like to browse through her store.

I guess I’ll have to start haunting Crossroads Bookstore. I’ve never been there. Mostly because it isn’t on my usual route. I have to make a point of going there, I can’t just stop by on my way.

But anyway, my Monday wasn’t really so badly messed up. I had time to do some errands before picking up hubby instead of after. Like stopping at Shady Crest.

And, by the way, whoever dropped off the gift for me at Shady Crest, thank you. May God bless you for that. I really feel unworthy, but do appreciate it.

The sun is shining, it looks so springlike. Daughter Rachel has workday for the Yoder side. I just saw great-grandson Jamin out riding his trike. I almost wished I could go help him. Not riding his trike…no, he wants it left so he can ride it again, but just be outside and help him play.

I have some of my garden seeds but really not much mood of going out to the garden.

Probably because it is still cold, even if from inside it looks warm. And probably the garden is still too wet.

I am hoping for sunny, warm weather Thursday. I want to go help clean granddaughter Julia’s house.

As of now, I’m planning to use Diamond. I put him to the test last week.

I needed to go to Beachy’s after I picked up Erwin. But he didn’t want to go along, so I brought him home and then went. I figured the mileage was close to being equal and I timed myself so I would know about how much time to allow. I am looking forward to it.

And you know what? It will upset my schedule. I usually clean my house on Thursday, because, yes, I have so many things for Friday.

Oh well, I can clean it on Wednesday or not at all. Who cares, anyway? As far as getting my laundry done, which I usually do Wednesday, now that the daylight lingers longer, it is easier to get it done in the afternoon. If it isn’t raining, that is.

In closing: “Someday everything will make perfect sense. So, for now, laugh at the confusion, smile through the tears, be strong and keep reminding yourself that everything happens for a reason.” – John Mayer

Try this pie with or without the bananas and since I really don’t care for vanilla pudding, cheesecake works.

Chocolate and Peanut Butter Pie with Bananas

1 cup chocolate wafer crumbs (about 20 wafers)

1/4 cup butter, melted

2 medium firm bananas

3/4 cup creamy peanut butter

2 oz. semi-sweet chocolate, chopped (or chocolate chips)

2 cups cold milk

2 pkgs. (3.4 oz. each) instant vanilla pudding (or white chocolate or cheesecake)

2 cups whipped topping, divided

2 Tblsps. chopped, salted peanuts

Mini peanut butter cups, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, mix wafer crumbs and butter; press onto the bottom and up the sides of an ungreased nine-inch pie pan. Bake 8-10 minutes or until set. Cool completely on wire rack. Slice bananas; arrange on bottom of crust. In a microwave-safe bowl, combine peanut butter and chocolate; microwave on high 1-1 1/2 minutes or until blended and smooth, stirring every 30 seconds. Spoon over bananas.