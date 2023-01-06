MY AMISH HOME: Turning over a New Year's leaf

“For we walk by faith, not by sight; we are confident, I say, and willing to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord. Wherefore we labor, that, whether present or absent, we may be accepted of him. For we must all appear before the judgement seat of Christ; that everyone may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.” – 2 Corinthians 5: 7, 8,9, 10

On this Tuesday morning, it is almost time to go get Erwin at the workshop. And wonder of wonders, I am almost done with this writing. Am I turning over a new leaf in this new year? Hardly. I don’t make New Year’s resolutions. That’s too overwhelming. I just try to do better each day than I did the day before. Sigh …

But being the weak human that I am, I fail time and again.

So, anyway on this cloudy, soggy morning, I’ll try to corral my thought and get something written.

I feel like I’m washed out, what with all the rain we’ve had. But at least right now, it is a little brighter, not exactly, sunshine, but the clouds seem thinner.

First, before I started this, I had to sweep. Well, before that, it was getting the generator going and get started charging batteries. With all the cloudy weather, the solar panel battery could not keep up.

I did have to sweep because when I walked into the kitchen, what I saw just totally freaked me out! I was horrified.

There on the floor in front of a cabinet was one of those gross, slimy, squiggly worms that come up out of the ground in the spring when it rains a lot.

I did not scream. That early in the morning would have been terrifying.

But I shuddered, shivered, and almost gagged. I disposed of that critter. Then to my horror, I saw another one just inside the door. How dare they. And how? Did they actually get washed in under the door.

Anyway, I shook the carpets and swept. I did not find any more.

Do those repulsive things dine on crumbs? Did they think I had a buffet spread out for them?

Anyway, it is a soggy world out there, but I do believe it quit misting. The walks haven’t dried off yet. But really. 60 degrees on Jan. 3? It’s kind of unreal. Is it global warming?

I guess while it is warm and not raining, I should clean windows. I wonder, if the sun did shine, could I tell?

I do need to start cleaning. Anyway, some corners that sadly get neglected. Daughter Rachel and Lloyd will be hosting church services on our little commune soon.

But first I have a quilt to finish.

This past week was vacation week and I thought I could get a lot done. Maybe even the quilt would be finished. But it was not to be. I’m not sure why. It seems I don’t have a real reason, except possibly a motivation problem.

It was so cloudy and dreary. Thinking back, I wonder? What actually did get done except just the normal necessities, laundry, meals. I actually did cook. Surely some other worthwhile things. Right now it seems a little vague. Sigh…

I know I got up later mornings. Say, I could get used to that. But you know, I was glad to get back into a routine.

It seems as though that hubby and I kind of got into the habit of playing Marble Chase evenings. He wins a lot of the games. I try to get a good sport about it. And every now and then I’ll wallop him good.

In closing: Why can’t life’s hardest problems hit us when we are 16 and we know everything?

How about trying these macaroons?

Salted Caramel Macaroons

1 can (14 oz.) sweetened condensed milk

1 jar (12.25 oz.) caramel ice cream topping

1 cup flour

1 1/4 tsps. salt

2 bags (14 oz. each) shredded coconut

1 1/2 cups chopped pecans

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Line two large cookie sheets with parchment paper. Spray with cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine the condensed milk, caramel topping, flour and ¾ tsp. of the salt; mix well. Stir in the coconut, pecans and chocolate chips until well mixed.

Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls one-inch apart on cookie sheets. Lightly sprinkle tops with remaining salt.

Bake 15-25 minutes or until golden brown. Immediately remove from cookie sheets. Cool completely, about 30 minutes. Store in airtight container.