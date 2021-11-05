MY AMISH HOME: Unexpected time with friends trumps projects

“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ: According as he hath chosen us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before him in love. Having predestinated us unto the adoption of children by Jesus Christ to himself, according to the good pleasure of his will. To the praise of the glory of his grace, wherein he hath made us accepted in the beloved.” Ephesians 1:3, 4, 5, 6

This Tuesday is a beautiful afternoon, although windy. The wind has a November chill but the sky is October blue with fluffy white clouds. I have my onions out in the shed, but the way it sounds I better bring them in. They say it’s supposed to be down to 25 degrees by morning.

Yesterday morning when I went out to chore, early, early, it was so beautifully clear. Sometimes I get a little (OK, maybe more than a little) grumpy that I have to get up so early. But then I would miss out on the peace and quiet of the morning, the clear, starlit sky. Yes, I do like early mornings.

Occasionally we do sleep late. Only on Sunday morning when we don’t go to church. Then I realize how much I do like to go out before dawn, get some fresh air and get my blood circulation.

And now we’ll be turning the clocks back an hour. So it will seem like we sleep an hour longer. My body always protests because evenings seem later. It gets dark so much earlier and no, I don’t like that part.

So now that it is November, I should have all of my outside work done right? Maybe I do. Or not. If it happens to be a fairly warm, mild day soon, I really need to give our buggy a good cleaning.

I need to cover the roses. I don’t want them to freeze.

I have a project that I want and need to get done ASAP.

Back in 2007 I started making denim throws for the grandsons. I have made all but two. The three oldest got theirs for Christmas back in 2007. Ervin’s had to be repaired quite some time ago. I didn’t know if any of the other boys use theirs or not. But I found out Lucas does and the backing is worn out. His mom, Jane wants me to fix it. I can and will. I have taken the backing off, what was left of it and all the knotted yarn. I really would like to get it done this week. But so many things keep popping up.

The refrigerator guy wanted to come today to clean out the burner and make sure everything works OK. I stalled him off until Friday. Tuesdays are not good days to have something else going on. I can spend almost all day on my writing.

This past Wednesday evening we went to Newman for the viewing of Mo Dembo. We just recently became acquainted and good friends with Bob and his wife Mo. Unfortunately she went to a nursing home before we got to know her really well. But Bob comes and we always enjoy his visits. We were sorry to hear of her passing.

Bob was here for a bit Saturday, bringing us an obituary of Mo. It was good that things happened as they did or I might have missed his visit. And also, Marvin and Mary Ann Schrock of Sugarcreek, Ohio.

I came home from my cleaning job in town and was going to go do my other one in the neighborhood.

My mom told me there’s a lady over by the corner that appears to be having problems with her horse. Maybe I should go see? So I get on my bike and head over there. It wasn’t a lady but a young boy/man? I have no clue who it was but he said he doesn’t need help. His horse just has an attitude. He’ll just wait it out. OK...I’ve had experience with balking horses...no fun!

I should have asked who he was. Or probably his grandparents. I may not even have known his parents! Whew! Am I getting old? But anyway, I tried to do a good deed. And I didn’t miss our visitors. It was a different Saturday and a good one!

In closing: The real art of conversation is not only to say the right thing in the right place, but to leave unsaid the wrong thing at the tempting moment.

How about we make cookies this week? It would be a good cookie to add to a holiday gift box.

Spiced Sorghum Cookies

3/4 cup unsalted butter

1 cup white sugar

1 large egg

1/4 cup sorghum syrup

3 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons ginger

1/4 teaspoon cloves

5 tablespoons finely chopped pecans

1/2 cup turbinado sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar at medium speed with a mixer until light and fluffy, 3-4 minutes, occasionally scraping sides of bowl. Add egg, beating well. Beat in sorghum syrup.

In a medium bowl, stir together flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger and cloves. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating until combined. Beat in pecans.

Roll dough into 1-inch balls; roll in turbinado sugar to coat.

Place 2 inches apart on prepared pans.

Bake until golden brown and slightly puffed, approximately 10 minutes. Let cool on pans until firm, approximately 5 minutes. Let cool completely on wire racks. Store in air-tight containers up to a week.

Approximately 3 dozen.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

