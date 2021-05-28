MY AMISH HOME: Unwelcome starlings and flies are back

Saturday afternoon, while tending my flowers, I happened to think about it. Actually, I thought I heard some, so I checked out the bottom and…whatever? Caught in the elbow was what looked like nesting material. Are they actually building a nest? How do they get up and out of there?

I put on some gloves and I actually should have had a helmet of some kind. In case they fly toward my face. Horrors!

I took off the elbow and started pulling out that junk, here comes a dead bird, then woosh! I screamed! Right by my face went a despicable starling! I heard another one. Or was that just my heart thumping? I dug some more and woosh! There went another bird and another shriek! I just couldn’t help it, that scream just ripped out of me!

I left the elbow off so they can’t be building anymore nests. Those things are just gross!

That chore was done. Then I thought of another that should be done. This one wasn’t scary or gross, it just looked monumental to this tired granny on a Saturday afternoon. I thought about calling grandson Lucas to come help me spread my compost, but I didn’t. I found out later he was helping one of our other grandsons, Robert Yoder. They are building a new house.