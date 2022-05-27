MY AMISH HOME: Waiting for the next bump in the wheel

“Ye shall not make any cuttings in your flesh for the dead, nor print any marks upon you: I am the Lord. Do not prostitute thy daughter, to cause her to be awhore; lest the land fall to fall to whoredom, and the land become full of wickedness. Ye shall keep my Sabbaths, and reverence my sanctuary: I am the Lord. Regard them not that have familiar spirits, neither seek after wizards, to be defiled by them: I am the Lord your God.” – Leviticus 19: 28, 29, 30, 31

This is late Tuesday afternoon, mostly cloudy, mostly windy, mostly chilly. For me it’s definitely jacket weather. But still, it was a nice day to do laundry. I had tons of it. Unfortunately, it is still in the baskets “curing” while I finish this task. Or whatever you want to call it.

Sister Cora told us yesterday that by the end of the week it should be in the 90s and humid. I’m like, bring it on! When it’s in the 40s and 50s in May, it is cold, but those temperatures in January are welcomingly warm.

Aren’t we funny (as in “odd”) humans.

Saturday morning we had a short, but severe, thunderstorm, dumping rain in sheets.

I was at work and suddenly the lights went off. Let me tell you, when the lights go off in that building, it is totally black. Talk about not being able to see your hand in front of your face.

Surprisingly, I didn’t panic. Probably because it only lasted about two or three minutes.

It rained off and on most of the day. It kind of put a damper on my plans. I didn’t get the laundry done, couldn’t work outside, so I decided to actually make lunch.

Well, we called it lunch. It was French toast and tomato gravy. Oh my! That stuff was so good. Of course, I like mine with maple syrup also.

Yesterday was a different day. We went to a funeral of a cousin of Erwin’s. I had plans to come home and do laundry in the afternoon.

Well, you know, the well-laid plans of mice and men, or whatever.

Erwin had a really red, sore looking spot on his hairline. It appeared last week. I was using B&W on it. It got worse. I tried triple antibiotic ointment, to no avail.

Monday after the funeral I decided if I can get in by the doctor, that’s where he is going.

So…instead of laundry, we went to the doctor.

Erwin, of course, was totally thrilled (not). He had all these worst case scenarios going through his mind.

Turns out it is something like a cold sore, only in his hairline instead of his mouth. We got some ointment to apply and some pills. Hopefully, it will go away, the sooner the better.

I was glad it was a sunny day. And so thankful for a horse that comes to the barn at a moment’s notice.

I sometimes wish we had a faster horse. But then, I’d probably be scared to drive it. But I like our horse, even if he’s a tad slow.

The girls would say, a “tad.” If he was any slower, he’d be stopping. Really, it isn’t that bad.

At least we can enjoy the sights as we go jogging along. Whereas in a vehicle, you zip along and miss out on all the nice scenery. But that’s OK, to each his own. As for me, I like my horse and bubby. I just wish our one wheel wouldn’t have the bump in it. It does get kind of annoying.

Anyway, I need to move on. Church will be here on our little commune. I have quite a few things I’d like to get done before then.

When we lived in our big house, I really enjoyed hosting church services. I still enjoy it when it is next door, but it’s not quite the same.

I just hope nothing comes along to upset my schedule so I can get my things done. I’m also hoping my flowers will be blooming by then. Our place looks kind of ho hum, boring.

In closing: People who talk about things they can’t afford often forget to include pride, envy and malice.

How about having pizza with a different spin to it?

Peaches and Cream Pizza

1 Tube (8 oz.) refrigerated crescent roll dough

1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 Tsp. almond extract

1 can (21 oz.) peach pie filling

1/2 cup flour

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

3 Tblsps. cold butter

1/2 cup sliced almonds

Separate crescent dough into eight triangles. Press onto a greased 12-inch pizza pan; seal seams. Bake at 375 degrees for 8-10 minutes or until edges are golden. Cool slightly on a wire rack. In a small mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar and extract until smooth. Spread over crust. Top with pie filling. In a small bowl, combine flour and brown sugar; cut in butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over peaches. Top with almonds. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Cool. Refrigerate leftovers…if any!

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0