MY AMISH HOME: We're all still spring chicks, if only in our minds

“Be ye therefore followers of God, as dear children; and walk in love; as Christ also hath loved us, and hath given himself for us an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweet smelling savor. But fornication, and all uncleanness, or covetousness, let it not once be named among you, as becometh saints. Neither filthiness, nor foolish talking, nor jesting, which are not convenient, but rather giving of thanks. For this ye know, that no whoremonger, nor unclean person, nor covetous man, who is an idolater, hath any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God.” – Ephesians 5:1, 2, 3, 4, 5

This is a most beautiful day. I would take this weather until, well…but yes, we need rain and we need cold and snow. I can’t necessarily see the need for ice, though. But you know me, I’d want this stuff only in small increments, infrequently…sigh. It seems the older I get, the more I really don’t like cold. No wonder old people head south. If only, oh well…God will take care of us.

Our daughter Rachel and Lloyd, who live just across the way, will be hosting church services and the noon meal will be served in our house. So that means I have to actually clean, not just sweep the room with a glance.

Actually, I have done quite a bit of cleaning already. Granddaughter Margaret of Dale, Illinois was here this past Thursday afternoon and Friday. We got quite a bit done. Or, anyway, she did. Poor girl, I really worked her. But we had time to do a couple of fun things.

We went to Farmstead Fabrics and Morning Song, a variety store, full of all kinds of tempting things. Home décor and oh my, just a lot of nice things.

One major chore Margaret did was clean out and organize two bookcases. One was just a small one for the little children’s books. I am really glad she was here to do that. It worked great.

One thing I dread, and I have to do it myself and that is clean up the sewing room-slash-office. Maybe I should just close the door and post a “Danger-Hazardous Conditions” sign on the door.

Actually, I do want to clean it up.

After church has moved on, I plan on getting out my quilt stuff. I figured surely I will have time to do that. The house will be clean, the garden is done and surely, I won’t have to mow yard very often anymore.

I took a bunch of stuff to the MCC store, but it hardly made a dent. Well, it did, if I have time to straighten up the closets now.

I love browsing through the MCC store. It is so clean and organized. They have such pretty dishes. I would love to get some, but I don’t need the dishes; I have no room to display the really pretty ones so I just look.

I guess if I find some interesting ones that I would use, like tableware, I could get it, use it for awhile then take it back and get something else.

Oh yes, today as I write, it is my sister Louise’s birthday. Happy Birthday, Louise! I can’t believe you’re…well…I won’t say, but it just doesn’t seem possible. But, in reality, we just aren’t spring chicks anymore, are we?

In our mind, maybe. Anyway for me, I still think I can do things but physically, it isn’t as easy.

But all in all, my health is good, Praise God! I just get grumpy and lazy, I guess.

And yes, Monday morning I could have been really lazy and in bed a lot longer than normal. Then I would have been grumpy, for sure.

Sometime during the night, I woke up, rolled over and thought, I sure hope it isn’t time to get up yet. I looked at my alarm clock…10 p.m. What? It has to be later than that. I lay there awhile mulling over this, finally I drag my lazy self out of bed. I went to the kitchen and yes, it was 1 a.m. Had I not checked and depended on my alarm, well, maybe daylight would have woke me up. I don’t necessarily like to get up so terribly early, but I really do not like to oversleep. That really starts the day out wrong.

In closing: No one is perfect, but some of us are closer than others.

How about these pumpkin cheesecakes? If you don’t want to bother with jars, just fix it in a cake pan.

Chocolate/Pumpkin Cheesecake Jars

Crust:

2 Cups chocolate cookie crumbs, about 9 oz.

6 Tblsps. butter, melted

Filling:

12 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 1/2 cups pumpkin puree

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 Tsp. salt

1/2 Tsp. cinnamon

1/4 Tsp. nutmeg

1/8 Tsp. ground cloves

1 Tsp. vanilla

1/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

In a small bowl, combine cookie crumbs and butter; mix well. Divide crumbs evenly between twelve 4-oz. canning jars, and press crust into the bottom of each jar (an espresso tamper works well for this).

In a medium bowl add cream cheese, pumpkin, sugar, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ground cloves and vanilla; blend until smooth.

Divide mixture evenly between jars.

Melt chocolate and add a little chocolate to each jar, swirling around with toothpicks as you work.

Chill for two hours before serving.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

