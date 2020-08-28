MY AMISH HOME: What if he loses a shoe before I get to the horsheshoer?

Actually, I like mine on a sandwich with a slice of tomato and onion. So good! And our onions this year are exceptionally good.

I did send some of my Egyptian Walking onions to Ohio. I told them I would box them up and send them out UPS as it is a little far for them to walk. And anyhow, I was afraid they would get side-tracked and end up back in Egypt!

I figured maybe this week I wouldn't have to mow yard as it seems kind of dry but it does look like I should after all. And I'll have to use the trimmers. And you know I don't like to do that!

I did get some weeds sprayed so now that looks somewhat better. And I've been taking time to give my roses some TLC. I have some beautiful roses. I believe I'll get some rose cones this year to cover them. Hopefully they won't freeze.

This has been kind of a stressful week. I have an appointment tomorrow (Wednesday) to get Diamond reshod. I thought already last week he had a loose shoe or two. Yesterday (Monday) I was sure of it. That always gets on my nerves so badly. What if he loses a shoe before I get to the horsheshoer?

Today especially, my prayer was that those shoes would stay on. They did. So far. Unless they came off out in the lot. I just hope I can get to Larry Helmuths before he loses any and my last nerve is shot!