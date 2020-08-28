MY AMISH HOME: What if he loses a shoe before I get to the horsheshoer?

"My soul, wait though inly upon God; for my expectations is from him. He only is my rock and my salvation: he is my defense; I shall not be moved. In God is my salvation and my glory: the rock of my strength, and my refuge is in God. Trust in him at all times; ye people, our out your heart before him; God is a refuge for us. Selah." Psalm 62:5, 6, 7, 8
We are having a very warm summer afternoon. And humid. The temperature is 98 degrees, the heat index is 115 degrees. But it is summer and I love it! It is a very quiet afternoon. Maybe it is too warm for things to be stirring. I'm thinking daughter Rachel was glad she had a taxi to take her to her sister-in-law today so she didn't have to run a horse all those miles in his heat.
For once the dogs aren't trying to out bark each other. There is very little traffic, so quiet and peaceful.
Maybe I'm glad I have this writing to do. Otherwise I might think I have to go out and work.
But really, as of now, all that's pressing to be done is to pick my tomatoes. They are a sorry looking bunch.
The squash plants continue to slowly die out but I think the squash are ready to bring in, anyway, most of them.
I really should fix some for supper. We like them sliced thin and sauteed in butter.
Actually, I like mine on a sandwich with a slice of tomato and onion. So good! And our onions this year are exceptionally good.
I did send some of my Egyptian Walking onions to Ohio. I told them I would box them up and send them out UPS as it is a little far for them to walk. And anyhow, I was afraid they would get side-tracked and end up back in Egypt!
I figured maybe this week I wouldn't have to mow yard as it seems kind of dry but it does look like I should after all. And I'll have to use the trimmers. And you know I don't like to do that!
I did get some weeds sprayed so now that looks somewhat better. And I've been taking time to give my roses some TLC. I have some beautiful roses. I believe I'll get some rose cones this year to cover them. Hopefully they won't freeze.
This has been kind of a stressful week. I have an appointment tomorrow (Wednesday) to get Diamond reshod. I thought already last week he had a loose shoe or two. Yesterday (Monday) I was sure of it. That always gets on my nerves so badly. What if he loses a shoe before I get to the horsheshoer?
Today especially, my prayer was that those shoes would stay on. They did. So far. Unless they came off out in the lot. I just hope I can get to Larry Helmuths before he loses any and my last nerve is shot!
Last week on the way home, I guess you could say we had a flat tire. The rubber came off of one rear wheel. So we were running on bare steel with that wheel. It wasn't had on our oil road, but when we hit the gravel on our drive, our horse started getting dramatic. he did not like that grinding noise behind him.
Oh dear! Now what?! I though he was going to bolt then I though he'd take a backing spree. I didn't know where we'd end up! SO I got off the buggy, put the neck rope on him and led him the rest of the way. He was fine with that. I was just glad we weren't just leaving town when that happened!
Yesterday afternoon we heard some voice outside. I went to see what I hear and sure enough, here comes little Jamin. Not by himself: Aunt Lynetta was with him, of course.
Jamin comes up to the door, peers in through the screen and says, "Knock knock!"
I let him in, he toddles over to his great-grandpa, chattering, then over to the toys.
Pretty soon I asked if he wants Pop Snax. He did, of course! He know just where I keep them. Then he shared with Grandpa. Such a day brightener!
He, Jamin, not grandpa, is just starting to pick up phrases. The other day at his Grandma Yoder's house, a spool of thread was on the floor. He toddles over, picks it up and says "For goodness sakes!"
In closing: If you have half a mind to do something, it might be wise to check with the other half before acting.
I kind of like the name of this cake. It's catchy! And the cake is delicious! I'm sure if you don't like coconut, you could omit. But I guarantee you, it wouldn't be as good!
By the way, in my last column, the recipe had a mistake. In the ingredients for the crust, I had listed baking powder. It should have bee baking soda.
Ugly Duckling Cake
1 pkg. (2 layer size) yellow cake mix
1 (16 oz.) can fruit cocktail with juice
1 cup coconut
2 eggs
1/2 cup brown sugar
Combine cake mix, fruit cocktail, coconut and eggs in a bowl; blend well, then beat 2 minutes. Pour into a greased 9x13 pan. Sprinkle brown sugar over the top. bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes or until cake springs back when lightly touched.
Topping:
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup evaporated milk
1 cup coconut
Bring butter, sugar and milk to a boil in a small pan. Remove from hear. Add coconut. Mix well. Spoon over hot cake in pan. Serve warm or cold.
