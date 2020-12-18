MY AMISH HOME: What will 2021 bring?

“And lo, an angel of the lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: they were sore afraid. And the angel sail unto them, Fear not: for I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David, a savior, which is Christ the Lord.” —Luke 2:9, 10, 11
After our beautifully pleasant, was it Indian summer? Weather, we now have winter. I sure hated to see that come to an end, but today isn’t totally unpleasant. It is cold with an east wind that chills to the bone.
It is definitely a hot coffee, easy chair, fuzz throw and a good book kind of day! As if!
First of all, this must be done. Once again, I didn’t have time this morning when I got home. I did some grocery shopping, forgot my list, but figured I could remember everything. Well, figure again. I got almost everything. But almost is not good enough. I wanted to make party mix and granola. I do believe I have all the ingredients for that.
But first I need to clean the oven, a job I don’t really relish and can push it off even easier than cleaning the refrigerators. And yes, I need to clean those, too. But my oven, oh my! Just because I didn’t think my things through.
I wanted to make baked potatoes for lunch, easy, peasy! Just pop them in the oven; they can bake while I do more important stuff! Anyway, I thought I wanted cheese sauce for a topper. So I just put some in a casserole dish and put it in the oven to warm while I go get hubby.
Disaster struck! That cheese sauce rose like milk, of course! It coated the sides of the dish and puddled to the bottom of the oven and burned! Of course! What a stinky mess! And no cheese sauce. Oh well, shredded cheese works. Lesson learned.
I might have had a little more time this morning but granddaughter Cynthia was by her mom Rachel. So I took off up the path to chat with her a bit and also see Jamin. He chatters a mile a minute but I can’t understand his chatter.
I did get him to say a few words. He was sitting on Cynthia’s lap while she was sewing or at least trying to. He picked up a bobbin with pink thread on it. So I got him to say pink bobbin. Maybe one of these days he’ll be able to sew his own pants!
We are now in the middle of December. Only a couple of weeks left in the very different year of 2020. What will 2021 bring? We don’t know what the future holds but we know who holds the future. So let’s just hold to God’s unchanging hand.
This week on Thursday, the 17th, 50 years ago, I started signing my name as Otto. Amazing! Where has the time gone?! And on Friday, the 18th, 16 years ago, we pulled out of our comfort zone into a whole different life. We had to seek new normal again and again.
But we made it so far and have been blessed way beyond what we deserve.
All through these years we’ve had the support of our very caring community of friends and family.
And just now I was interrupted in my missive by caring neighbors. They brought a plate of fresh homemade doughnuts, yummy! And mustard pretzels, to offset the sweet! But no coffee for the doughnuts! But that’s OK. I had made some anyway.
Thanks ever so much to the Glen Chupp family!
In closing, I want to wish all my readership a very blessed Christmas. May you all stay warm, dry and well-fed!
How about this for a Christmas breakfast or brunch?
Support Local Journalism
Berry French Toast Bake
French toast bake:
6 eggs
1 1/2 cups half and half
2 teaspoons vanilla
1/2 cup flour
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoons salt
1 loaf (1 lb.) soft French bread, cut into 1-inch cubes (8 cups)
1 1/2 cups frozen, unsweetened mixed berries (from 2 14-ounce bags)
Berry Sauce:
1/2 cup sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons orange juice
1 cup frozen mixed berries
1 1/2 cups fresh strawberries, cut in half
Grease bottom and sides of 13-inch x nine-inch glass baking dish with butter. In a large bowl, beat eggs, half and half, vanilla, flour, 1/4 cup sugar and the salt with wire whisk until smooth. Stir in bread and 1 1/2 cups mixed berries. Spoon into baking dish. Cover tightly and refrigerate at least 1 hour but no longer than 24 hours.
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Uncover bread mixture; bake 25 to 35 minutes or until golden brown and a knife inserted in center comes out clean.
Meanwhile, in 1 1/2 quart saucepan, stir together ½ sugar and the cornstarch. Stir in the orange juice until smooth. Stir in 1 cup mixed berries. Heat to boiling over medium heat, stirring constantly, until slightly thickened; remove from heat. Just before serving, stir in strawberry halves. Serve warm over French toast bake.
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.
Make your house a home
For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now!