MY AMISH HOME: What will 2021 bring?

“And lo, an angel of the lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: they were sore afraid. And the angel sail unto them, Fear not: for I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David, a savior, which is Christ the Lord.” —Luke 2:9, 10, 11

After our beautifully pleasant, was it Indian summer? Weather, we now have winter. I sure hated to see that come to an end, but today isn’t totally unpleasant. It is cold with an east wind that chills to the bone.

It is definitely a hot coffee, easy chair, fuzz throw and a good book kind of day! As if!

First of all, this must be done. Once again, I didn’t have time this morning when I got home. I did some grocery shopping, forgot my list, but figured I could remember everything. Well, figure again. I got almost everything. But almost is not good enough. I wanted to make party mix and granola. I do believe I have all the ingredients for that.

But first I need to clean the oven, a job I don’t really relish and can push it off even easier than cleaning the refrigerators. And yes, I need to clean those, too. But my oven, oh my! Just because I didn’t think my things through.