MY AMISH HOME: When the garden argues, the soup wins

“ Remember them that are in bonds, as bound with them; and them which suffer adversity, as being yourselves also in body. Marriage is honorable in all, and the bed undefiled: but whoremongers and adulterers God will judge. Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.” Hebrew 13:2,3,4,5

Here it is, Tuesday again already. It is actually a very pleasant summer day, even if it is kind of hazy and humid. Every now and then a pleasant breeze wafts in, bringing in a mixed aroma of summer in the country. It is actually a lazy type of day, with no food clamoring to be taken care of immediately if not sooner.

I have a myriad of other things I need to get done. I really don’t know where to start. And every time I turn around, I have another appointment. Or so it seems. I wish I could be done with those. Well, I am glad I can go on my own. Sometimes I forget to focus on the good.

Last week I had a rheumatoid flare-up. Those last sometimes up to about 36 hours. It was in my right wrist. It started on Friday. It was relieving by Sunday but it was still quite painful to shake hands. I think it came from too many tomato sandwiches. So instead of focusing on how good those things are, I need to focus on how good it feels to not hurt. And leave those things alone.

Last week, Tuesday to be exact, we were granted another great grandchild. This time it was a wee little girl. Her name is Janae Lynniece. She is named after her mom’s two sisters, Lynetta and Deniece.

If it wouldn’t have been for our good friend Bob, we still wouldn’t have seen her.

He came over on Friday and brought another of his delicious pies. He also wanted to take us to do errands if we had any. Right at first I thought all I needed to do was go the Beachy’s.

Then I thought about the peaches I had ordered at the Fruit Shed. Then I thought about the baby. We could go see her. So that is what we did. We first went to cuddle her then picked up our peaches. I had actually ordered Loring peaches, but they shipped Contenders instead. If the Loring would have been better than the Contenders, we couldn’t have stood it. Those things are beyond good.

I am so glad we got to see little Janae. Of all the great-granddaughters, she is by far the cutest. She’s the only one. The other four are boys, all beyond adorable. Our granddaughter Mary Loren and Mikel Yutzy of New York also plan to come for one wedding. We are really looking forward to seeing them and their little Alex, who probably isn’t so little anymore.

Have any of your heard of the “Blessing Alley” in Arthur? It is behind the Vine Street Christian Church. They have free, fresh produce every Friday afternoon. I think it is from 4–7 p.m. So, go check it out, get a “Blessing”. Not only will you get a blessing, but the ones doing it will get the Blessing of giving.

So now I must get this finished so I can go out and work on my weedy garden. I noticed last night that the bind weeds is about to choke the life out of the tea patch. That stuff is so obnoxious and invasive. That and Ground Ivy are the worst things.

This week instead of my usual closing and recipe, I’ll give you the “The Garden Argument”.

The Garden Argument

The tomato said, with a face rosy red, “I’m the queen of the whole garden bed.

So tart and delicious most everyone wishes

On my juicy meat to be fed."

Said the onion so strong, “You couldn’t go wrong

To take of my elements rare

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With such a sweet savor I give a rich flavor

So all who might wish me may share.”

Said the carrot so yellow, “I’m a popular fellow,

At present I’m having my day;

My elements mild are so good for a child

They make him grow rosy and gay.”

The cabbage head from the same garden bed

Said, “I’m bursting to have my say,

So crisp and so white, with flavor just right,

I’m fit for a king any day.”

The corn pricked his ears and said, “Listen my dears!

I have heard every word you said,

For I am so tall, I look down on you all;

I’m the king of the whole garden bed.”

The celery said, “Look! Here comes the cook.

We’ll let her wise judgement decide

Which she may choose, the rest of us lose.”

Fair enough, we agree, they all cried.

The cook came along with a smile and a song,

The vegetables she viewed as a group,

She cut and she sliced with her sharp paring knife

And they all went into the soup.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.