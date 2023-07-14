“Judge not, and ye shall not be judged, and ye shall not be condemned: forgive, and ye shall be forgiven. And why call ye me, Lord, Lord, and do not the things which I say? Whosoever cometh to me, and heareth my sayings, and doeth them, I will show you whom he is like. He is like a man which built a house, and digged deep, and laid the foundation on a rock; and when the flood arose, the stream beat vehemently upon that house, and could not shake it: for it was founded upon a rock. But he heareth, and doeth not, is like a man that without a foundation built a house upon the earth; against which the stream did beat vehemently and immediately it fell: and the ruin of that house was great.” — Luke 6: 37 46, 47, 48, 49

A very beautiful Tuesday afternoon. I’d like to be working outside, but first things first. At least I don’t have to spray for Japanese beetles. I took care of those last week. They were bad. I thought I had one on some laundry. It was kind of iridescent but way bigger. Or maybe it was one on steroids. But I did think I could get done early and go work in the garden.

I messed around this morning, mainly because the neighbors were having a house demolished. I had to go over and stick my nose in. Long ago, in my tweens, or younger, we were neighbors, sort of, like we still are now. Only my mom and dad lived out the other direction.

Anyway, it did kind of tug on my heartstrings to see that thing come down.

But yeah, my morning flew by on wings, too soon it was time to go get Erwin.

And somehow by noon, my energy had left. My batteries should be recharged. I should be ashamed of myself. It is such a beautiful day, I should be energized. But I’m dragging.

Partly, and I guess it may be … ahem … my age, but it seems if I do a lot one day, the next day I’m dragging. I can barely get motivated.

I did laundry yesterday and mowed the yard. I guess I shouldn’t do both the same day. But … well … both needed to be done. It is so much more fun to mow now that the grass is green again and not so dry.

But the front yard, I hang my head, it’s embarrassing. One can sure tell where I ran out of weed and feed. And my skips. But that’s OK. We are far enough in from the road, no one can see it. And I don’t think the president is coming anytime soon, so we are good.

I had a funny (??) experience in the barn the other morning. For a little bit, it was scary. It was early, still dark. I was putting the harness on Diamond. All of a sudden we both heard a noise.

Diamond stopped chewing and looked around. I kind of froze, my heart was pounding like a trip hammer. What is that, anyway?

Nevertheless, Diamond went back to the business of devouring his tasty cheerios. Well … oats that hadn’t been made into cheerios yet.

I then thought that it kind of sounded like a dog.

And yes, here comes Skyler, Lloyds’ rat terrier, around the corner.

Oh my, I had closed her in the barn. It seemed like she wanted to tell me something, but I opened the door and she scurried out. But soon, she was back. Uh oh. Skyler, did you have puppies in our barn? I opened the door and she slipped in behind the hay. I was pretty sure she had puppies back there, but I couldn’t see her.

So I told Lloyds and they were like, so that’s where she is. She had been missing for a couple of days. They had even looked in our barn, but couldn’t find her. They decided she went somewhere and maybe died. She is fairly old.

Lloyd moved some hay bales and there she was. But she had only one puppy. He moved her home. I was just a bit disappointed in that, but realized it’s easier for them to care for her.

In closing: If the English language made a lick of sense, "lackadaisical" would have something to do with the scarcity of flowers.

Have you ever tried corn fritters? Maybe you would like these?

Corn Fritters

4 ears sweet corn, cooked or use frozen, thawed

2 eggs, beaten

¼ cup milk

½ cup flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. sugar

½ tsp. salt

1 Tblsp. bacon drippings or vegetable oil

Optional: butter and maple syrup

Cut kernels from corn and place in a medium mixing bowl; stir in eggs and milk. Combine flour, baking powder, sugar and salt in a small bowl; stir into corn mixture and mix gently.