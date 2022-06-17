MY AMISH HOME: When your bucket runneth over!

“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ: According as he hath chosen us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before him in love. Having predestinated us unto the adoption of children by Jesus Christ himself, according to the good pleasure of his will, to the praise of the glory of his grace wherein he hath made us accepted in the beloved.” – Ephesians 1: 3, 4, 5, 6

Has anybody had a problem staying warm these last two days? Whew! More like staying cool, right? I think I’ll go invest in some fans. But still, I’ll take this over cold, frigid weather. But really, each season has a beauty all its own. It’s just, winter, I guess that is my least favorite.

I can tell though, as I get older, I am over 70 now, you know, (a few days!) that heat tolerance is not like it used to be.

I’m glad it’s not necessary to mow the yard. And you know, I don’t believe I’ll mow again until we get a good rain.

Although the white clover seems to be talking over. Dry weather does that, I’m thinking.

Things seem to be a little more relaxed now that church is past. Or at least I am. I still have a lot to do, it just doesn’t seem so pressing.

Saturday things went kind of haywire. In the afternoon I did laundry between cleaning jobs.

When I went to do my second cleaning job, I must say, I was a little, or maybe more than, well…between a little and a whole lot, dismayed.

I went upstairs to the lunchroom. These men have a free standing air conditioner unit and it drips water.

Last summer they used a five-gallon bucket to catch this water. When I got there Saturday afternoon, the thing was still running and dripping. And they had quit Friday at 2 p.m. They had this puny, barely two gallon container to catch the water and a huge puddle (lake? river?) whatever, it was a big mess that I had to clean up. Grrr!

Oh well, it could have been worse. I cleaned it up. The day brightener then was granddaughter Andrea came over.

So we sat and chatted. Ahh! I was so glad to get off my feet. And so were they!

Anyway, sometime later my mom comes over and wants me to help her with her arm.

She had fallen earlier and scraped her arm and it was bleeding again.

I didn’t have the first-aid supplies I needed. I couldn’t put tape on her arm. Her skin is 94 years old and too thin to tolerate tape.

I called Barb but she couldn’t come out right away. So I make-shifted until she could bring me stuff.

Mom had stripped her bed Saturday morning to wash the sheets and hadn’t put them back on yet. I told her she has to let me do that. So after the dust settled and the hullaballoo of getting her arm taken care of, it was about 5:30 p.m., I still had the laundry to take care of, chores to do, one horse to dump feed in his trough and hay to throw out, very strenuous and time consuming-smile! Anyway, also I had to wash hubby’s hair and then supper.

What kept me going was the thought that tomorrow is Sunday. I can sleep later and don’t have to work. Praise God that he blessed us with Sundays! Ahh! Sweet rest!

Oh, by the way, Mom’s arm is healing nicely. For a 94 year old, she has a strong constitution.

I said things are a little more relaxed. Well, I just realized today that I over-booked again. Oh well, it’s not really serious.

I told daughter Jane I’d stop in tomorrow morning and help her with strawberries until it’s time to go get Erwin. I had forgotten that I’m getting two gallons of pie cherries today.

Oh well, it really isn’t a big deal…just sort of the pits, pardon the pun. Groan!

Sometimes I wonder if this heat affects me more than I realize. Today when I wanted to cool off when I got home I went to let cold water run over the inside of my wrists and elbows and wash my face. Oops! Washing your face with glasses on doesn’t work too well!

In closing: Optimist or pessimist? Do you call traffic signals go-lights?

Since I have cherries, I thought I’d make cherry pie. Maybe you would like to, too.

Sour Cherry Pie

1 quart sour cherries, pitted

3 cups white sugar

A little red food coloring, optional

1 ½ quarts of water

Pinch of salt

Bring to a boil, then thicken with the following:

4 heaping Tblsp. clear jel

1/2 cup water

Mix with about 1 1/2 cups of water. Stir until smooth. Add to boiling mixture. When cooked, about a minute or so, add one box small cherry Jello and 1 Tblsp. butter. Cool before baking.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

