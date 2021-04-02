MY AMISH HOME: Who lives on a steady diet of pizza and chocolate milk?

But just to sit and listen to the voices blend in harmony and follow the words is a sermon in itself.

We got home in time to devour a bowl of popcorn.

Grandson Robert and Marilyn Yoder, Zackrey and Logan came, bringing supper for us. It was a delightful evening. Except 10 month old Logan wasn’t impressed. He has teeth coming in and didn’t feel the best.

What a day I had Saturday! I rode my bike to town. I decided to go to the bike shop to see if John could schedule a tune-up for my bike. It pedals really hard and sometimes it seems like the pedals slip.

Well, first of all, I didn’t have enough air in the tires. So John put air in the tires. Then checked out some things and proceeded to tell me what all is wrong. Why am I not surprised?

I said I got it back in the 1900s, but it was more like 2005. And it has thousands of miles on it.

Anyway, I left the shop and headed to town. Then my bike started this bump, bump, bump thing. I figured it might be just the buggy lane alongside the 133. Those things are horribly obnoxious!