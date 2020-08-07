MY AMISH HOME: Why do hot cakes sell so well?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“O give thanks unto the Lord, for he is good; for his mercy endureth forever. Then they cried unto the Lord in their trouble, and he them out of their distresses. He brought them out of the darkness and the shadow of death, and brake their bands in sunder, Oh that men would praise the Lord for his goodness and for his wonderful works to the children of men!" -- Psalm 107:1, 13, 14, 15.

This is now August and already it was coolish or very cool. We had 58 degrees this morning. In February that may seem warm but in August it is cold. I still want to bask in the 80 degree weather, thank you very much!

I had to turn the thermostat down this morning because the furnace kicked on. I’m not ready to have that thing running!

Even if my husband said in six weeks it will be fall. I got on his case for talking like that!

This week I am once again running behind schedule. What is this thing, anyway, that we call schedule?

But, anyway, this past Saturday was very rainy, very. I made it to work on the bike okay, but when it was time to go home, it was pouring, so I called sis Cora. She brought me home but I had to leave my bike behind.