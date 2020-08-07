MY AMISH HOME: Why do hot cakes sell so well?

“O give thanks unto the Lord, for he is good; for his mercy endureth forever. Then they cried unto the Lord in their trouble, and he them out of their distresses. He brought them out of the darkness and the shadow of death, and brake their bands in sunder, Oh that men would praise the Lord for his goodness and for his wonderful works to the children of men!" -- Psalm 107:1, 13, 14, 15.
This is now August and already it was coolish or very cool. We had 58 degrees this morning. In February that may seem warm but in August it is cold. I still want to bask in the 80 degree weather, thank you very much!
I had to turn the thermostat down this morning because the furnace kicked on. I’m not ready to have that thing running!
Even if my husband said in six weeks it will be fall. I got on his case for talking like that!
This week I am once again running behind schedule. What is this thing, anyway, that we call schedule?
But, anyway, this past Saturday was very rainy, very. I made it to work on the bike okay, but when it was time to go home, it was pouring, so I called sis Cora. She brought me home but I had to leave my bike behind.
I had planned to do laundry, pick beans and mow yard, in that order. But, believe it or not, I did a whole lot of nothing!
We did go to the viewing of Glen Gingerich in the afternoon, coming back to Arthur to eat at Yoder’s. I figured it was the thing to do – eat at Yoder’s. The sign at the south edge of Arthur says to support local, eat local, so we wanted to do our duty.
Anyway, the rain put me behind schedule. Monday I had a huge (for me!) mound of laundry. But first I helped daughter Rachel with her beans, but the time I was done, it was time to get Erwin at the workshop.
When we got back, we ate lunch, I stacked the dishes on the sink (my first mistake) then went to do laundry. After that I took a short nap (mistake no.2) then took a gallon bucket out to pick beans. Wow! I filled that just sitting in one spot! I ended up picking probably five gallons. My mom helped me clean them then I put them in the fridge for processing the next morning, I had to go get my bike, Cora took me to go get it, I wasn’t quite finished when she came. I finished up when I came home. I never did get to the yard.
Now today I put those beans in jars, 35 pints. They are cooking right now. I probably won’t get this finished today as I have to go do my cleaning job tonight.
We are planning a ladies day out tomorrow (Wednesday). Daughter Cynthia and her daughters from Dale, Illinois, are coming for the day. Granddaughters Margaret is in the area already, She wanted to take in the teachers’ workshop today, She’ll be with us for supper and the night.
It will be Cynthia, her girls, Rachel and her girls, Jane and hers and sister, aunt Dorothy Hostetler. We’ll take brunch to sister/aunt Sarah Ann Helmuth, then continue on for more visiting and shopping.
Granddaughter Lynetta brought one of their Cream Golden Retriever puppies up so I could see it. It is beyond adorable. I was cuddling it and saying how cute it is. It looked at me, well, it’s my job!
No wonder they sell like hot cakes!
I saw something that was as far from adorable as possible, poor thing. It was a fox and obviously sick. He was drinking from a puddle of water on a driveway. That in itself was unusual and said a lot. He barely had any hair anywhere. I think even the buzzards would have turned up their noses, or beaks had they found this as roadkill.
This is now Wednesday morning as I finish. It was a very chilly 49 degrees this morning! I am so not ready for this. But it does look like it will be a very beautifully pleasant day for our ladies day out! Hang on! Here we go!
I saw this in a magazine and I am borrowing it for my closing.
In closing: A person is like a butterfly in the wind. Some fly higher than others, but each one flies the best it can… Why come on against another? Each one is different, each one is special, each one is beautiful.
Maybe this week, we can have cake.
Peanutbutter Chocolate Cake
2 cups flour
2/3 cup baking cocoa
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 cups sugar
2 teaspoons baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
1 cup milk
2/3 cup vegetable oil
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup brewed coffee, room temperature
In a bowl, combine dry ingredients. Add eggs, milk, oil and vanilla. Beat for 2 minutes. Stir in coffee. (Batter will be thin) pour into greased 13-by-9-by -2 inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 34-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool completely on a wire rack.
Peanutbutter Frosting
3 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup creamy peanut butter
2 cups powdered sugar
2 tablespoons milk
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Miniature semisweet chocolate chips (to sprinkle on top)
Beat cream cheese and peanut butter in a mixing bowl until smooth. Beat in powdered sugar, milk and vanilla. Spread over cake. Sprinkle with chocolate chips, if desired.
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!