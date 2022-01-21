MY AMISH HOME: Wind brings another blast of bad luck

“Now these are the commandments, the statutes, and the judgements which the Lord your God commanded to teach you, that ye might do them in the land whither ye to go to possess it. That thou mightiest fear the Lord thy God, to keep all his statutes and his commandments, which I command thee, thou and thy son, and thy son’s son, all the days of thy life; and that the days may be prolonged. And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thine heard, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might.” Deuteronomy 6: 1,2,3,5

The sun is shining and it looks nice, but it is windy. The wind is hardly a favorite thing of mine. But we need wind to make us strong. And anyway, it isn’t snowing or icy. I thought for sure Saturday morning we’d have a real nice winter storm. But then it cleared off and was kind of nice actually.

What’s a person to do? I thought things were better; the temperature did warm up, although the wind did get windier.

Then when we came home from the workshop, things went askew, or should I say down? My husband fell, again. It seems he has a hard time keeping his balance when it is windy. I don’t think he hurt his ribs this time. Maybe just his shoulder.

One of his co-workers died Sunday evening. We had planned to go to A visitation and funeral. Now I don’t know. Should we go in this wind or not?

I tried to stop his fall, but I was powerless. I feel so bad. We can’t just sit at home for fear he’ll fall again, now can we? I guess I need some lessons on care giving, huh?

We did go to church Sunday. I wouldn’t want to give that up. It seemed so long since we were in church. It was four weeks. Four weeks ago we went to a funeral; two weeks ago Erwin was sick. I need the church. So I guess we’ll just keep on doing the best we can.

And you know what? All the time this was happening, I always just drive up to the walks by the front door, get off, open the doors for Erwin. I don’t tie up the horse, just “park." And anyway, while all this was taking place, our horse just stood there and waited till we were off the ground and I had Erwin in the house then I got on the buggy and we went to the shed. He is a really good horse, just has some bad things that show up on the road occasionally. Or, too often, especially if it is really cold.

Or for no reason. You just never know.

I had a reprieve from my taxi duty yesterday. Lauranna, the little miss I take home from school, was sick. So I didn’t have to go get her. I was sorry she was sick, but it was a good day to just stay home. I figured it would be a good afternoon to just curl up on a chair with my warm, fuzzy throw, a good book and hot tea or coffee. And I did, for a little while, but I had lots of things yelling to be done.

I had done my laundry and being the wimp that I am, I did not hang it out. I knew the towels would smell so good, but I just couldn’t convince myself. It’s too easy to just dry it inside.

I also thought it would be a good day to have ham and beans and cornbread. So I got my beans started cooking. But I guess not soon enough. My supper was just on this side of disaster. I cooked the beans for hours and hours, they weren’t crunchy, but they weren’t mushy either by a long shot. The cornbread was dry around the edges and half-baked in the middle. Sigh…

My closing I borrowed out of a paper we get, “The Budget.” I thought some of you might need or want these tips.

In closing — Tips for driving in the snow. 1. Install winter tires. 2. Drive south. 3. Continue until you see palm trees. 4. Apply brakes and sunscreen.

Stay warm, dry, healthy and happy!

How about some chicken enchiladas.

Chicken Enchiladas

2 cups cubed, cooked chicken

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

8 (8 inch) flour tortillas

In a small bowl, combine chicken and cream cheese. Spoon about ¼ cup chicken mixture onto each tortilla. Roll up tightly. Place seam side down in a greased 9x13 baking pan.

1 cup sour cream

1 ½ cup salsa

In a small bowl, combine sour cream and salsa. Spread over tortillas. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

2 cups shredded cheese

1 can black olives, sliced

Shredded lettuce

Chopped tomatoes

Additional sour cream

Sprinkle with cheese and top with olives. Bake 10 minutes longer. Serve with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, if desired. Serves 8 people.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.