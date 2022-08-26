MY AMISH HOME: Winter is coming, and that's the way it is

"For ye may all prophesy one by one, that all may learn, and all may be comforted. And the spirits of the prophets are subject to the prophets. For God is not the author of confusion but of peace, as in all churches of the saints. Let your women keep silence in the churches: for it is not permitted unto them to speak; but they are commanded to be under obedience, as also sayeth the law. And if they will learn anything, let them ask their husband at home: for it is a shame for women to speak in the church.” – 1 Corinthians 14: 32, 33, 34, 35

The sky looks awesome, with a backdrop of purest blue and puffy white clouds drifting about. It is an absolutely perfect summer day. May we have many more. But…sigh…winter will come and that is the way it is. I will do my best to be a better sport about it.

School has resumed for another term. It seems so not possible. Our youngest grandchild is now in first grade.

But, of course, the great-grands are coming along. But it will be a few years yet.

How well I remember the first days of school. Way back — way, way back — when I was in the lower grades, oh how different some things were.

I remember the paper we used. It wasn’t actually white, and it was lined in such a way so we would know where to stop for the lower case letters.

Back then, the letters were just called capital or small letters. I loved to start with a clean sheet and write. I still love to write.

One would think, after all this time, my handwriting would be neater. It’s just like a lot of other areas in my life. Just a little below par. Sigh…

That’s how it was in school, but no matter, I still loved just about every aspect of school, with the exception of maybe math, and possibly history. Except I did love the biography books we had in our library. I devoured those time and again.

And just recently I acquired an orthography book. That was probably my favorite subject. I have wanted one for a long time.

So anyway, time moves on and many changes take place.

We had a Jonas Plank reunion Sunday afternoon/evening. It was so interesting. I found it hard to grasp that my nieces and nephews are so…pardon me, children, but you are getting old!

My oldest niece, I won’t name names, she may come after me with a big stick! But she hit the half-century mark.

There were five generations present. My mom, me, our daughter Rachel, her daughter Cynthia Chupp, their daughter Janae. Of course, their Jamin was also there. But five generations of girls…girls rule!

It was an interesting evening. Not everyone was present, but everyone that came was there. (Snort!).

Our daughter Cynthia and Freeman Miller and their littles, Aaron Joel and Amy of Dale, Illinois came for the event. They were at our house Sunday for lunch.

Cynthia left a message kind of late Saturday afternoon that they were coming. And me…not prepared! And after my upsetting Saturday, I was definitely scatter-brained.

For three weeks now, I haven’t had hot water at my one job. Grrr! And then Saturday I realized I didn’t have hot water at my Saturday cleaning place. I managed OK, but…it kind of upset my equilibrium. I got popped on the nose with a roll of paper towels. Then I forgot to sweep the one lunchroom before I mopped. Then, when I wanted to mop the back bathroom, someone was occupying it. Not knowing how long his job would last, I gave up and moved on.

When I came home, I wanted to do laundry. Instead of putting the water hose in the machine, I threw it on the floor and turned on the water. And yes…a mess ensued. Whatever was I thinking? I guess I wasn’t!

But all’s well that ends well.

Cynthia left a message that she’s bringing sandwich stuff for Sunday lunch.

Which was good. The way things were going, I probably would have burned water if I tried to boil some. Isn’t it good that God’s mercy is new every morning?

In closing: Everyone complains about spiraling prices, but honestly, isn’t that better than having them go straight up?

With fresh tomatoes coming, maybe you’d like to try this drink?

Tomato Juice

11 quarts tomatoes

1 stalk celery

3 onions

½ cup sugar

2 Tblsps. vinegar

2 Tblsps. salt