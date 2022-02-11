MY AMISH HOME: Winter storm offers a glimpse of retirement life

“Then shall the righteous answer him, saying Lord, when saw we thee an hungered, and fed thee? Or thirsty, and gave thee drink? When saw we thee a stranger, and took thee in? Or naked and clothed thee/or when saw we thee sick or in prison, and came unto thee? And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” Matthew 25:37, 38, 39, 40.

This is the week after the winter storm. Looking back, it wasn’t so bad, kind of cozy, really. It’s just, I really didn’t have books to read. Well some, but not the kind that you didn’t want to put down. And also, it bugged me that I couldn’t get my papers to town to email them. This is the first time in all the years that I’ve been submitting a column that I missed a week.

But anyway, I’m ready for spring.

Seriously, though, as long as the rest of the winter wouldn’t be any worse that the last two days I could handle it pretty good.

Uh-oh, here comes our good friend Bob. We’ll go get my hubby and do some errands. I shall return.

I’m back. And thanks, Bob for the sandwiches. We went to Shady Crest and got some of their delicious sandwiches for lunch. Now, in an hour, I have to take off again. I’ll have to go get Lauranna.

I went up to daughter Rachel and chatted with her a bit, then granddaughter Brenda drove in. I had to go chat with her a bit. We haven’t seen them for so long. I had to say “Hi!” to her doggies and the little one she baby-sits for.

It is really nice out but it sounds like the long-range forecast isn’t so pleasant. Oh well. I just hope it isn’t so frigidly cold. I figured maybe that Arctic blast we had froze out the flu bug. But apparently one escaped and took refuge in our humble abode.

I was bitten. Not really, really sick, but like Winnie-the-Pooh, there was rumbly in my tummy. But it wasn’t for the want of honey. Oh no.

It rumbled and cooked all day Sunday then erupted Sunday evening and it wasn’t pretty.

I certainly feel better today but early this morning things were quite iffy and shaky.

Three days at home last week sure spoiled me. It would almost be easy to say, “That’s all folks!” and retire. But no, it’s not to be. Not yet. Actually, I wonder if I could handle being home all day, every day. I expect not. I’d get too lazy.

But maybe I’d get my quilts done. Actually, grandson Ervin’s is ready to put in frame as soon as I pick up the backing at Stitch and Sew.

I guess this column will be a little short because seriously, my tummy is rumbly again and my brain is fuzzy.

In closing: Folks are always in a big hurry these days, but don’t get any further than they used to.

Maybe we could try chicken this week.

Sweet and Sour Chicken

4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts

6 tablespoons olive oil

6 tablespoons soy sauce

6 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons white vinegar

½ teaspoon ground thyme

½ teaspoon allspice

½ teaspoon pepper

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine ingredients (except chicken) in a shallow 9-by-13 baking dish. Mix well. Cut chicken breast into smaller pieces and roll in sauce, covering well. Bake for 45 minutes.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.