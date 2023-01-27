MY AMISH HOME: X marks the hitching post

“Come unto me, all ye that are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy my burden is light.” – Matthew 11: 28, 29,30

“Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” – John 14:27

We had some sun but now it is once again overcast. I figured something in the nature of unpleasantness is coming our way. Snow is in the forecast. The eastern sky was really red this morning. Someone at work said another Arctic blast with snow. But the forecast in the paper didn’t have anything like that, just snow and temperatures in the 30 mark.

Strong winds trouble me if we have to go out. Erwin just can’t keep his balance if it is a strong wind. But there is usually someone around when we get home from work.

The other day, though, I thought we were left high and dry, on our own. But I figured we’d make it. Diamond is usually pretty good about standing, but still, if it is windy, I like if someone watches him while I help Erwin into the house.

But just as we got up to the walks, here comes granddaughter Lynetta up the path, bless her heart. She was watching for us. We really appreciated that.

Oh my! The sky has mostly cleared, the sun is shining brightly, tempting me to go do some laundry. It’s been days and days since I hung stuff outside to dry. But I am already multitasking.

I have both refrigerators on defrost mode right now.

My mom got a digital clock/weather station for Christmas. No one has taken the time yet to get it set up for her. So I decided I would get that done. Then the instructions highly recommended to do it at night, something about getting the signals, so I put that aside for now.

Anyway, the other day I wanted to mark the spot where I want the hitching post by the front door. So if it gets windy, I can just tie up diamond and no one has to look out for us.

I pulled a flag marker out of the flowerbed to stick it in the ground, which didn’t work. The flag was too flimsy, the driveway too hard, through gravel and matting, I’d probably need a drill.

The flag I pulled out was a marker where I had planted some bulbs last fall. And I saw a bulb has its nose above ground. Now it will probably get frozen and won’t bloom come spring. But it gave me hopes the other 30-some bulbs I obsessed over to get planted will actually grow.

I’m trying to get my ducks in a row here as we are planning to go spend a few days with our daughter Cynthia and her family in Dale, Illinois. The other children will come on a Saturday and we want to have our family Christmas. Unfortunately, our married grandchildren have other plans and can’t go. It is disappointing, but it is what it is.

I made some white chocolate party mix to take along. I may make some other party mix, too. The thing is, I either have a huge batch or then I have all these partially used cereal snack boxes around

The one good thing is, I can take grandson Ervin’s finished quilt along. Yes! I am so glad that thing is finished.

Now as soon as I have my cleaning done for church, the next one I’ll get out and get it done, hopefully before spring. Sigh…wishful thinking!

Or maybe if we get the snow some were saying we’ll be getting, I won’t be able to get out, then I could maybe work on it instead of cleaning. Which sounds actually kind of appealing.

A lot of times, evenings when I could work on a project like that, hubby and I will play Marble Chase. We’ve worn out the second deck of cards. We thought maybe we should try another game since those cards are kind of expensive. So I got a Scrabble game. Maybe I could whip him on that. It seems he beats at most of the marble games. Sigh …

In closing: If you know that God’s hand is in everything, you can leave everything in God’s hand.

How about we have stuffed French Toast for breakfast?

Stuffed French Toast

1 loaf homemade bread

1/2 tsp. vanilla

4 eggs

8 oz. cream cheese

1 small box instant vanilla pudding

1/2 cup milk

1 cup Cool Whip

1 cup cream

1 can pie filling