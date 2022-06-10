MY AMISH HOME: You can't get your ducks in a row until you find them first

“No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other, or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon. Therefore I say unto you, take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink; nor yet for your body, what ye shall put on. Is not life more than meat, and the body more than raiment? Therefore take no thought, saying, what shall we eat? Or what shall we drink? Or wherewithal shall we be clothed? But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” – Matthew 6:24, 25, 31, 33

It is now June. The mornings are still coolish, but it will get warm, right? How I love summer. The other seasons have their good points too, but it is just something about summer. It’s just it goes so fast. I want to hang on to each day, find joy in even the littlest thing.

Today I went with sis Barb and our mom to Mattoon. I had to really think about the sermon we heard on Sunday. It was about not envying or coveting, to be satisfied with who and how God made us, the talents He gave us. The one thought that I really needed was, how do we think God feels if we aren’t satisfied with how God made us?

It seems one of my (many?) shortcomings is, ahem, envy... maybe, comparing myself with others.

Barb and Elmer have this beautiful place where they can sit on the patio and eat their breakfast, watching numerous different birds at the feeders or watching the deer grazing almost in, or in, their backyard. And yeah, our place is dull compared.

And another thing I have to work with is not feeling like everyone else has all their ducks all in a row while I’m still trying to find my ducks.

Seriously though, the neighbors don’t always have theirs in a row. They are sometimes scattered across the road.

But yeah, I’m trying.

Anyway, church is now history, the bench wagon will wend its way to the next destination, carrying within its inner being stories it can never tell.

Lloyds put up a tent to have church, instead of moving all the furniture out of the house.

We couldn’t have asked for a nicer morning. It was not windy or hot, a very quiet morning. The only thing is, the acoustics in a tent aren’t the greatest, but still, you know, I kind of like having church in a tent. It is just something about sitting outside singing praises to God that blesses my soul.

I didn’t get everything accomplished that I wanted to. But thanks to granddaughter Andrea, she came over Saturday afternoon and helped me.

She got some of the last knick-knacks put back in place. She helped me with a stack of dishes and also stirred my last batch of cheese spread. I made two batches on Friday. They were borderline flops, passable, tasted OK, but still not smooth and creamy like I wished.

Oh well, so it is, kind of like me, borderline flop.

Oops! There I go. I shouldn’t say that, should I?

When Lloyds and their family went on a hayride on Ascension Day, while they were getting ready to leave, I was watching and I figured there was a green glow emanating from my persona.

They were bustling about, arranging hay bales to sit on, covering them with sheets, loading ice chests filled with yummy (and probably a little junky!) picnic foods, the grandchildren were wiggling, giggling and jiggling about. Ahh, yes…I did feel a twinge (just one?) of envy.

But I realize, we are getting older and some things we just have to give up, and to do it gracefully.

After all, I got a birthday greeting from a sister. It said, your test results are in. You are old. I thought it was hilarious.

In closing: If you really want to be happy, no one can stop you.

Try this version of potato salad. To really top it off, sprinkle with cooked and crumbled bacon.

Picnic Potato Salad

4 lb. Yukon Gold potatoes

3 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and grated

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup diced celery

1/2 cup sour cream

1/3 cup finely chopped sweet onion

1/4 cup sweet pickle relish

1 Tblsp. spicy brown mustard

1 Tsp. salt

3/4 Tsp. freshly ground pepper

Cook potatoes in boiling water to cover 40 minutes or until tender; drain and cool 15 minutes. Peel potatoes and cut into 1-inch cubes.

Combine potatoes and eggs.

Stir together mayonnaise and next seven ingredients; gently stir into potato mixture. Serve immediately or cover and chill 12 hours.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0