MY AMISH HOME:

“That he would grant you, according to the riches of his glory, to be strengthened with might by his spirit in the inner man. That Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith; that ye, being rooted and grounded in love, may be able to comprehend with all saints what is the breadth, and length, and depth, and height; and to know the love of Christ, which passeth knowledge, that ye might be filled with all the fullness of God.” Ephesians 3:16,17,18,19

Ahh! Beautiful blue sky, warm sunshine, could it get any better than this?! We had rain yesterday and this morning it was still dreary, cloudy, chilly, and windy. It seemed very Novemberish, but now, yes it is very nice, but more rain in the forecast for Friday. Oh will, It may change.

By mid-morning, the clouds parted and the sun beamed down on us, filling us with its warmth. And now we have a blue October sky. So wonderful! And such a spirit lifter!

Church and all its hustle and bustle on our little commune is now history. And our bench wagon will move on to the next church spot. But first it must attend a wedding.

Oh, what stories bench wagons could tell!

The last two weeks were kind of chaotic. Then yet with the railroads being closed off, I had to drive around. The road closed signs were down and I was so glad. I started east. I could see the south one was clear, but there were trucks on the east one but since the sign was down---

Anyway, I’m almost there and I realize, IT.WAS.NOT.OPEN.grr! Why was the sign down??!! I had to go north. There goes some more of my precious time!

Maybe that’s why I forgot some things, but apparently it didn’t matter. We had church anyway. The bishop did not announce that church will be delayed on account of neighbor Millie not having put her mop away. It was still hanging on the clothesline by the back door.

Hey! At least they could surmise that probably the floors were cleaned. And another thing, her clothesline on the patio was not folded up out of sight!

Oh, dear! I wonder?? Did anyone notice the rubber snake tied to one end? I didn’t hear any shrieks! It does keep the birds away.

So, yeah, Church is past and I can move on now. As soon as I get my ducks in a row again!

This last week, whenever I sat down to rest for a few minutes, I would fall asleep, reviewing in my mind all needs to be done yet, and in what order.

So, Sunday evening after everyone had left, the dust had sort of settled, there was still clutter, but the dishes were at least all washed, if not put away, some toys were scattered (still are-sigh---) just in the toy area, though), but anyway, I crashed on the recliner, tried to read but fell asleep.

After about 20 minutes, I suddenly jerked awake and thought, oh my! I must get up! What was I going to do? Oh! Yes! YES! YES! It is Sunday!! Church is past! Sweet relief! I fell asleep again! So now most of the things are put away. There are still a few items to be put in the bench wagon and a bunch of trash to be carried to the dumpster.

But the sun is shining; the laundry is happily flapping on the line. I thought maybe I couldn’t do laundry again today. I couldn’t yesterday. It was rainy and I had to go to Mattoon. This was the third time this summer that sis Cora Otto took me to Mattoon. Each time we had a rainstorm some time along the way.

So now I guess if it gets a little dry, we’ll go to Mattoon.

In closing---I turn over my vegetable garden soil in the fall because I’m six months younger that I’ll be in the following spring!

Want something different! How about these muffins.

Sweet Potato Muffins

½ cup soft butter

2/3 cup sugar

2 eggs

1/3 cup yogurt

1 cup mashed sweet potatoes

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoon baking powder

1 ½ cups flour

½ cup currants

½ cup chopped pecans

Topping:

2 tablespoons raw sugar or brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Mix in order given and put into 12 muffin cups (papers or tins)

Put on topping and bake at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

