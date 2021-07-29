MY AMISH HOME:

“Let not thine heart envy sinners; but be thou in the end; and thine expectation shall not be cut off. Hear thou, my son, and be wise, and guide thine heart in the way. Be not among winebibbers; among riotous eaters of flesh: For the drunkard and the glutton shall come to poverty: and drowsiness shall clothe a man with rags. Hearken unto thy father that begat thee, and despise not thy mother when she is old.” Proverbs 23: 17,18,19,21,22

Here it is, late in the afternoon, early evening actually, and I’m still plodding along, getting this done. It seems I can never start early. Today I had to get two cookers of beans started. Then I had some mail to get ready, so…

It is a warm day with barely a breath of wind stirring. But still, it is a nice day.

Of, I’m not outside working in the sun or whatever. The farmers are probably glad for all the hay they put up last week before it rained. We had over three inches Saturday night. Some areas had more.

It seems a lot of corn, beans and peaches are being canned or frozen.

I don’t know why “Wedge” from the Arthur Graphic wanted to come to my garden for supplies. Or maybe that’s why I don’t have more tomatoes. I do have beans. He could have those. I’m canning mine and daughter Jane’s excess for daughter Cindy in Dale, IL.

I always thought it’s kind of ironic that we can in the summer, heating up the house when that heat would feel so good in the winter. Then in the winter when it’s harder to do laundry and get the stuff dry. And yet we tend to wear more clothes in the winter. And who wants to wear winter clothes in the summer just because it’s easier to wash and dry? Makes me sweat, just thinking about it.

The really great thing about summer is the end of the day; one can shower and send all that sweat, stick and grime down the drain.

I am so glad shower were invented! And allowed!

No more one once a week, Saturday night only, baths in a round wash tub, using your older sibling’s water! Of course, I don’t remember doing that very often. It my ‘tween and teen years, we had an actual tub and heated our water in a big iron kettle in the “washhouse”. The worst thing was, the door wouldn’t lock and I was always afraid someone wouldn’t respect a closed door!

But you know what? I always kind of liked going out in the washhouse after dusk, I was the brave one to take a bath last, in the dark, coming out, the air had cooled after the sun went down. It was peaceful and I was cleaned up, yes, it felt good.

The old ways weren’t all bad.

Sometimes I think the grandchildren missed out. Of course, they wouldn’t think bathing in a wash tub is missing out. But other things, like well water pumped up with a squeaky pump. Getting a drink, fresh and cold directly from the well from the cups always hanging by the pump.

Of course, in these days of germaphobics, that would be just plain awful.

But the impromptu water fights that ensued when one went out to get a drink and someone else came along and was right in line of an accidently?? Flung cup of water. Except when the someone else wasn’t in a good mood!

The other week I did so many things, well a few, totally stupid things of which I won’t go into detail except this one on this past Saturday.

I got son-in-law Lloyd to change the tube in the tiller tire. I then wanted to put the tiller in the buggy shed. It wouldn’t start. It being electric start, I figured the battery was dead. Or maybe I flooded the motor. I left it and went to clean out the barn and haul out the trash.

I told Lloyd I couldn’t start it. He thought it odd as he had started it. I went out and tried again. No luck. So I checked the thing over and noticed this little thingy. It looks like that thing shuts off the gas. So I moved it over and bingo! It started. Funny, that! Imagine! The gas has to be turned on to start. It’s good that I have some smarts!

In closing---Every sunrise is God’s greeting; the sunset His signature.

How about these biscuits for breakfast, or coffee break. Or just because.

Frosted Cinnamon Raisin Biscuits

2 cups flour

¼ cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1/3 cup shortening

2/3 cup buttermilk or sour milk

1/3 cup raisins

1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon

1 ½ cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons butter, softened

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla

3-5 teaspoons warm water

In a bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and soda. Cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in buttermilk just until moistened. Turn onto a floured surface; sprinkle with raisins and cinnamon. Knead 8-10 times. (Cinnamon will have a marbled appearance) Drop batter into 12 mounds 2 inches apart on greased baking sheet. Bake at 425 degrees for 12 to 16 minutes or until golden brown.

Combine sugar, butter and vanilla; add enough water to achieve desired consistency. Frost warm biscuits. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Yield: 1 dozen

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

